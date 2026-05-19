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BioCardia to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P) Healthcare Company Showcase

May 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at A.G.P.'s Healthcare Company Showcase.

Fireside Chat Details:

  • Time: 11:40 AM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Investors can register for the conference and view the fireside chat here.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms for the treatment of heart disease. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit: www.BioCardia.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Miranda Peto, Investor Relations
Email: mpeto@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120

Investor Contact:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investors@BioCardia.com
Phone: 650-226-0120

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