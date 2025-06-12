bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO Maria Zannes Appointed to American Lung Association in Texas’ Leadership Board

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALA--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage lung cancer and other diseases of the lung, today announced that its President and CEO, Maria Zannes, has been selected to serve on the American Lung Association in Texas’ Leadership Board, a distinguished group of healthcare professionals and advocates committed to advancing lung health.

As a member of the Texas Leadership Board, Ms. Zannes will play an important role in supporting the Lung Association’s mission to improve lives by preventing lung disease and promoting lung health through research, education and advocacy. Board members contribute their expertise to raise the Lung Association’s profile in the community, advocate for lung health and increase resources to fund local programs and services.

“We are pleased to welcome Maria to our Texas Leadership Board,” said Charlotte Maffia, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Texas. “Her business experience and commitment to lung health and better outcomes for lung cancer patients will be a tremendous asset to our state organization.”

As bioAffinity Technologies CEO and President, Ms. Zannes has built a team of award-winning scientists and executives who are advancing noninvasive tests to detect lung cancer and other lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including CyPath® Lung, a noninvasive, accurate test for lung cancer.

“It is an honor to be invited to join the American Lung Association in Texas’ Leadership Board,” Ms. Zannes said. “The Lung Association is a world leader in advancing prevention, diagnosis and treatment of lung disease, a mission that bioAffinity Technologies shares as we continue to grow CyPath® Lung and expand into precision diagnostics for COPD and asthma. The ALA is science based and mission driven, as are we. I look forward to working with the board to advance the association’s work in Texas.”

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung uses proprietary advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis helps determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. Clinical study results demonstrated that CyPath® Lung had 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Diagnosing and treating early-stage lung cancer can improve outcomes and increase patient survival. For more information, visit www.cypathlung.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

