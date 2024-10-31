SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bio-Rad’s Management to Participate in Fireside Chat During UBS Global Healthcare Conference

October 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer Norman Schwartz and Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju will participate in a fireside chat event during the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 1:15 PM Pacific Time.


A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,700 employees and $2.7 billion in revenues in 2023. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Edward Chung, Investor Relations
510-741-6104
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

Events Healthcare Northern California
