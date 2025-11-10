BillionToOne Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 5,233,765 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 682,665 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $60.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BillionToOne, were approximately $314.0 million. BillionToOne’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 6, 2025, under the ticker symbol “BLLN.”

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Jefferies and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and BTIG also acted as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on November 5, 2025. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

