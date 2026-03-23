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Bicara Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 30, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET

March 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and business updates before the market opens on Monday, March 30, 2026. Bicara will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business updates at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

Individuals may register for the conference call by clicking the link here. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique PIN that will allow them to access the call. To access the live webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section within the Investors page on the Bicara website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (“TGF-β”). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types.

Contacts:

Investors
Rachel Frank
IR@bicara.com

Media
Amanda Lazaro
Amanda@1abmedia.com


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