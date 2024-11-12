SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bicara Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

November 12, 2024 
BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that Claire Mazumdar, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Bicara Therapeutics, will present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Bicara’s website at www.bicara.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors
Rachel Frank
IR@bicara.com

Media
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Massachusetts Events
