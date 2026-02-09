BeyondSpring to Participate at the 12th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immune-modulating cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Immuno-Oncology 360° (IO360°) Conference 2026, held February 10-12, 2026 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BeyondSpring, will present on Plinabulin as a differentiated immuno-oncology asset designed to enhance PD-1/PD-LD blockade and highlight Plinabulin’s unique mechanism of action and clinical development strategy.

Presentation Details:

Title: Overcoming PD-1/L1 Resistance: Translational Insights with Plinabulin

Track Number: 1. Translational Science & Biomarkers – Expanding Therapeutic Horizons

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time: 4:55PM to 5:10PM ET

Location: Sheraton Boston Hotel, Track 1, Grand Ballroom

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies addressing high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and other indications. Plinabulin’s novel mechanism as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at https://beyondspringpharma.com .

