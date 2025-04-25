Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

COVINGTON, Ky., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced that the Company will participate in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Details of the posters are included below.

First Poster Details:



Abstract Title: Development of an in-house methodology to analyze large clinical cancer biomarkers datasets



Abstract Number: 1105



Poster Board Number: 12



Session Title: Tumor Subtypes and Biomarker Discovery



Session Date: Sunday Apr 27, 2025



Session Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Presenter: Dr. Tariq Arshad

Second Poster Details:



Abstract Title: Sphingolipid modulating compounds BXQ-350 and desipramine display synergy in reducing viability across multiple cancer cell types in vitro



Abstract Number: 5439



Poster Board Number: 17



Session Title: Therapeutic Targets and Mitochondrial Function



Session Date: Tuesday Apr 29, 2025



Session Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Presenter: Dr. Tariq Arshad

The abstracts are scheduled to be posted to the AACR Online Program Planner at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 25.

About AACR



The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer. The AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy—and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world.

About BXQ-350



Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals



Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion has generated data in multiple classes of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas, and pediatric brain tumors. The Company has completed enrollment in the open label portion of its Phase 1b/2 study evaluating BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care. The Company has also completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of CIPN.

Investor Contact:



William Windham



Solebury Strategic Communications



646-378-2946



wwindham@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:



Joyce LaViscount



Bexion Pharmaceuticals



859-446-7386



jlaviscount@bexionpharma.com

