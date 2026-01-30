BetterWay Launches GLP-1 Blood Testing Panel at Retail Locations in Austin and Temple

Patients can access meds and labs in a single visit

BetterWay™ blood testing by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, announced today that it will launch a GLP-1 test panel at over 25 Austin and Temple BetterWay collection locations including Sam's Club and Peoples Rx pharmacies-pairing GLP-1 prescriptions, including Wegovy's new oral GLP-1 option, with BetterWay's patient-preferred fingertip blood collection.

The FDA's recent approval of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy® pill-the first oral GLP-1 for weight loss-further expands access with a convenient, affordable option that is particularly suitable for needle-averse patients.

Blood testing is recommended for GLP-1 users to track metabolic shifts, weight loss, and side effects like blood sugar changes, enabling safer therapy management. BetterWay's launch now enables patients an affordable, convenient one-stop solution.

The BetterWay GLP-1 Test Panel features hemoglobin A1c, lipid panel, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) and TSH. In total, the panel includes 29 tests that support safe, informed use of GLP-1 medications by helping providers and patients assess baseline health and ongoing response.

Patients can order the panel for themselves for $98, plus a $4 clinician-oversight fee and can use their FSA/HSAs. The panel can also be ordered by a provider and is covered by some health insurance plans. Customer-initiated orders include a special GLP-1 discount code for testing.

"Retail pharmacies are now a preventive health hub: shop, consult pharmacists, get convenient blood tests, and manage GLP-1s seamlessly at the same locations. This defines a modern care experience where diagnostics, therapeutics, and pharmacy services work together to make preventive care part of everyday life," said David Stein, CEO of Babson Diagnostics.

