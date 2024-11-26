SUBSCRIBE
Benitec Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

November 26, 2024 | 
HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: December 4, 2024
Time of Fireside Discussion: 12:00 PM EST
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Discussion & 1x1 Meetings

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here.

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit
Date: December 12, 2024
Time of Fireside Chat: 9:50-10:40 AM EST
Location: New York, NY
Format: Panel discussion & 1x1 Meetings

Please contact your conference representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Benitec management.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.
Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (917) 734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

