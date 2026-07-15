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Press Releases

Belite Bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

July 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio®” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will participate in a panel discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET.

Webcast Link Instructions
A webcast of the panel can be accessed under "Events" in the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on XInstagramLinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
ir@belitebio.com


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