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Press Releases

Belite Bio to Host Webcast on August 13, 2026, to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

August 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio®” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Webcast Information
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/449343673

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on XInstagramLinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
ir@belitebio.com


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