Belay Diagnostics Partners with GenomOncology to Support High-Performance Liquid Biopsy Test for Central Nervous System Cancer Detection

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belay Diagnostics announces its partnership with GenomOncology (GO), a precision medicine software company that provides data-driven tools and resources to improve cancer care. To streamline the tertiary analysis of their Summit™ test, as well as their comprehensive DNA panel, Belay Diagnostics seamlessly incorporated the GO Pathology Workbench into its variant interpretation and analysis workflow. With its tailored clinical applications, the GO Pathology Workbench empowers the Belay Diagnostics team to efficiently analyze thousands of samples per month. The customized solution enables the team to make informed variant interpretations and treatment recommendations.

“The collaboration reduces laboratory overhead, accelerates review, giving providers faster access to recommendations”

Belay Diagnostics offers its brain cancer test Summit™, a liquid biopsy assay to help inform the diagnosis and management of primary and secondary central nervous system (CNS) malignancies. Summit detects single nucleotide variants, multi-nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions, and chromosome arm level loss/gain from DNA in genes known to be associated with CNS tumors. A second novel test, Vantage™ MGMT promoter methylation, ascertains MGMT methylation status in CSF (cerebrospinal fluid). Both tests may be ordered simultaneously with just a 6mLs sample of CSF. Both Summit and Vantage are now available through their state-of-the-art Chicago based lab.

Dr. Honey Reddi, PhD, FACMG Senior Vice President and Medical Director at Belay Diagnostics, emphasized the importance of accurate profiling of CSF to inform treatment and management of CNS cancer. “Our cutting-edge CSF liquid biopsy assay is designed to provide an innovative addition to existing options such as cytology, imaging scans, or brain biopsies. Through our collaboration with GenomOncology, we can efficiently reduce laboratory overhead and optimize the review and analysis of our clinical samples. This streamlined process ensures that patients gain quicker access to recommendations, enhancing efficiency in our diagnostic approach.” To provide in depth education and awareness of this data analysis platform, Dr. Reddi will host a webinar entitled, “Belay Summit™ + GenomOncology - Maximizing Clinical Utility to Inform Diagnosis of CNS Tumors” on April 9th at 12:00noon Central (1PM ET, 10AM PT). Please visit Belay’s or GenomOncology’s website for description and links to the webinar.

GenomOncology’s Chief Commercial Officer, Garreth Hippe, highlighted the adaptability of the GO Pathology Workbench. “The flexibility and customizability of the GO Pathology Workbench allow us to tailor the solution to fit the unique needs of Belay Diagnostics’ assay and workflows. The extensive knowledge base enhances variant interpretation, improving turnaround times from sample review to treatment recommendation report, ultimately providing individuals with brain and spinal cord tumors more rapid and efficient insights into treatment paths.”

GenomOncology’s Pathology Workbench is a versatile and comprehensive tertiary analysis software solution, streamlining the entire process of variant analysis, review, and report generation. The platform annotates detected variants, highlights matched potential clinical trials and therapies, and produces a customizable output report that can be seamlessly integrated back into a lab systems’ workflow or EHR platform. The GO Pathology Workbench incorporates numerous annotation sets and curated content to support panels of all sizes.

About Belay Diagnostics

At Belay Diagnostics, our mission is to serve patients and those who care for them. Belay's innovative Summit™ and Vantage™ liquid biopsy tests

inform diagnosis, therapeutic

and clinical trial options for those with

tumors and malignancies. Turnaround is a prompt 7-10 days from receipt of specimen. Together, we can help patients with newly suspected

tumors or those previously diagnosed find a path forward.

CSFactionabilityCNSCNS

