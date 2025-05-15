BeiGene Showcases Strength of Hematology Portfolio at EHA 2025 with New Data Highlighting BRUKINSA’s Leadership and Next-Generation Innovation

Data across 31 abstracts illustrate BeiGene’s deep commitment to transforming treatment for B-cell malignancies

Four oral presentations highlight updated data from investigational BTK protein degrader BGB-16673 and BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax across a range of B-cell malignancies

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONC #BeOne--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that will change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., today announced it will share data across a range of hematologic malignancies at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in Milan, Italy, June 12–15. BeiGene has 31 abstracts accepted at EHA 2025, with four selected for oral presentations, featuring data from its best-in-class Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) and its investigational pipeline assets – a next-generation BCL2 inhibitor, sonrotoclax, and BTK protein degrader, BGB-16673. These data reflect BeiGene’s vision to redefine standards of care in hematology through next-generation science and patient-focused innovation.

“With three cornerstone hematology assets – BRUKINSA, sonrotoclax and BGB-16673 – we are advancing a potentially best-in-class portfolio in B-cell malignancies,” said Lai Wang, Ph.D. Global Head of R&D. “At EHA 2025, we’ll share 31 accepted abstracts that highlight the progress of our hematology clinical development program and our commitment to targeted therapies that raise the standard of care. As BRUKINSA continues to expand its impact and our next-generation assets advance, we hope to transform the future of treatment for patients facing B-cell malignancies.”

BeiGene’s next-generation pipeline assets, including BGB-16673 and sonrotoclax, continue to demonstrate promising clinical activity and generally well-tolerated safety profiles across multiple B-cell malignancies. Together, these programs have enrolled more than 2,500 patients globally (1,900+ patients for sonrotoclax and 600+ patients for BGB-16673) and are positioned to potentially play a significant role in treatment strategies for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Additionally, presentations further reinforce BRUKINSA’s durable efficacy and consistent safety profile, as well as its position as a foundational therapeutic option in frontline CLL. Key highlights include:

Two oral presentations featuring updated results from the ongoing Phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study of BGB-16673 in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL and patients with R/R WM, showing continued and promising early efficacy and a tolerable safety profile.

Two oral presentations showcasing updated Phase 1 results of sonrotoclax in combination with BRUKINSA in R/R CLL/SLL and R/R MCL, which demonstrate deep and durable responses. This combination is now under evaluation in the ongoing registrational Phase 3 fixed-duration CELESTIAL-TNCLL study ( NCT06073821 NCT06742996

Results from Arm C and D of the SEQUOIA study, which evaluated BRUKINSA in patients with TN CLL/SLL and del(17p) (Arm C) and BRUKINSA plus venetoclax in patients with TN CLL/SLL with del(17p) and/or TP53 mutation or without either mutation (Arm D).

mutation or without either mutation (Arm D). Robust analyses across clinical trials and real-world evidence that deepen understanding of treatment patterns, safety, and outcomes in CLL/SLL, MCL and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

BeiGene Presentations and Publications at EHA2025

Abstract Title Presentation Details (CEST) Lead Author BGB-16673 (BTK CDAC) Updated efficacy and safety of the Bruton tyrosine kinase degrader BGB-16673 in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL: results from the ongoing phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study Oral Presentation: S158 Session Title: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 15, 11:00 - 12:15 L. Scarfò Updated efficacy and safety of the Bruton tyrosine kinase degrader BGB-16673 in patients with relapsed/refractory Waldenström macroglobulinemia: ongoing phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study results Oral Presentation: S231 Session Title: Indolent and mantle-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma - Clinical Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 17:00 – 18:15 A.M. Frustaci Sonrotoclax (BCL2 Inhibitor) Updated results from the phase 1 study of sonrotoclax (BGB-11417), a novel BCL2 inhibitor, in combination with zanubrutinib for relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL show deep and durable responses Oral Presentation: S159 Session Title: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 15, 11:00 - 12:15 C.Y. Cheah Combination treatment with novel BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) and zanubrutinib induces high rate of complete remission for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma Oral Presentation: S234 Session Title: Indolent and mantle-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma – Clinical Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 17:00 – 18:15 C.S. Tam Sonrotoclax monotherapy for treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory CLL: data from an ongoing phase 1/1b study (BGB-11417-101) Poster #: PF580 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 S.S. Opat Updated safety and efficacy results of a phase 1 study of the novel BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) for relapsed/refractory Waldenström's macroglobulinemia Poster #: PF887 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 C.Y. Cheah Primary analysis results of novel BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory b-cell malignancies Poster #: PF574 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 C. Li Updated safety and antileukemic activity data for sonrotoclax (BGB-11417), a potent and selective BCL2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia Poster #: PF491 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 P. Montesinos Updated safety and antileukemic activity data of sonrotoclax (BGB-11417), a potent and selective BCL2 inhibitor, in treatment-naive patients with acute myeloid leukemia unfit for intensive chemotherapy Poster #: PF477 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 J. Shortt Updated interim results of sonrotoclax plus dexamethasone in patients with t(11;14)-positive relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: an all-oral treatment Poster #: PF721 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 B. Dhakal BGB-11417-302, a phase 3, randomized, double-blind study of sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) plus zanubrutinib versus placebo plus zanubrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma Publication Only M. Hughes BRUKINSA SEQUOIA 5-year follow-up in arm C: frontline zanubrutinib monotherapy in patients with del(17p) and treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma Poster #: PS1565 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 C.S. Tam Combination of zanubrutinib plus venetoclax for treatment-naive CLL/SLL: results in SEQUOIA arm D Poster #: PS1566 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 M. Shadman Final analysis of a phase 1 study of zanubrutinib plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma Poster #: PS1918 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 Z. Song Additional Abstracts Integrative Evidence Generation and Health Economics Related to Zanubrutinib Final independent review data supports sustained benefit of zanubrutinib over ibrutinib in patients with R/R CLL/SLL in ALPINE Publication Only J. Brown Preference Survey and Patient Experience Study Preferences for treatment in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia: A multi-criteria decision analysis in Italy Publication Only P. Sportoletti A qualitative study to explore the patient experience of continuous covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: study methodology Publication Only L. Scarfò Real-World Evidence Real-world burden of disease, treatment patterns and outcomes in patients with mantle cell lymphoma Poster #: PF899 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 A. Alencar Real-world comparative effectiveness of first-line Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia Poster #: PS1578 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 R. Jacobs Real-world treatment utilization patterns, discontinuation and healthcare resource utilization of first-line Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: age-related disparity Poster #: PF585 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 K. Yang Risk of hypertension in patients newly diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and treated with covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors: a real-world study Poster #: PF588 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 A. Ali Real-world Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor use and clinical outcomes among patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma Publication Only J. Hou Real-world zanubrutinib treatment patterns in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma among US community oncology patients with prior acalabrutinib therapy Publication Only J. Hou Real-world zanubrutinib treatment patterns in mantle cell lymphoma among US community oncology patients with prior Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy Poster #: PF914 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 18:30 - 19:30 R. Choksi Evaluating uptake of targeted agents by race/ethnicity in patients receiving first-line treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia Publication Only A.S. Kittai Serious infections in patients with CLL/SLL treated with combination venetoclax and obinutuzumab compared with those treated with zanubrutinib: a real-world study Poster #: PS1571 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 N. Lamanna Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison Comparative efficacy of zanubrutinib versus fixed-duration acalabrutinib plus venetoclax for first-line treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia: a matching-adjusted indirect comparison Poster #: PS1581 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 T. Munir Efficacy of continuous zanubrutinib vs fixed-duration venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia: a matching-adjusted indirect comparison Publication only T. Munir Adverse events of interest with zanubrutinib vs fixed-duration combination of venetoclax plus obinutuzumab in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia Publication only N. Lamanna Network Meta-Analysis A network meta-analysis of efficacy of zanubrutinib versus fixed-duration acalabrutinib plus venetoclax in treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia Publication Only M. Shadman Ociperlimab (BGB-A1217) Advantig-101: a phase 1b/2 study of ociperlimab plus tislelizumab or rituximab in relapsed/refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma Poster #: PS1995 Poster Presentation Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 18:30 - 19:30 Q. Cai

About Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417)

Sonrotoclax is designed to block the B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2) protein, which is one of several proteins that help cancer cells survive. It is part of a group of drugs called BH3 mimetics, which mimic natural cell death signals. Studies in the lab and during early drug development have shown that sonrotoclax is a potent and specific inhibitor of BCL2 with a short half-life and no accumulation. Sonrotoclax has shown promising clinical activity across a range of B-cell malignancies, and more than 1,900 patients have been enrolled to date across the global development program. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted sonrotoclax Fast Track Designation for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM).

About BGB‑16673

BGB-16673 is an orally available Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) targeting protein degrader from BeiGene’s chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC) platform. BGB-16673 is designed to promote the degradation, or breakdown, of both wildtype and mutant forms of BTK, including those that commonly result in resistance to BTK inhibitors in patients who experience progressive disease. BGB-16673 is the most advanced BTK protein degrader in the clinic, with an extensive global clinical development program. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to BGB-16673 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), and adult patients with R/R mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

About BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared with other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA has the broadest label globally of any BTK inhibitor and is the only BTK inhibitor to provide the flexibility of once or twice daily dosing. BRUKINSA is also the only BTK inhibitor to demonstrate superiority to another BTK inhibitor in a Phase 3 study.

The global BRUKINSA clinical development program includes about 7,100 patients enrolled in 30 countries and regions across more than 35 trials. BRUKINSA is approved in more than 75 markets, and more than 200,000 patients have been treated globally.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information for BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

INDICATIONS

BRUKINSA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.

Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), in combination with obinutuzumab, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The MCL, MZL and FL indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhage has occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria, and hemothorax was reported in 3.8% of patients treated with BRUKINSA in clinical trials, with fatalities occurring in 0.2% of patients. Bleeding of any grade, excluding purpura and petechiae, occurred in 32% of patients.

Bleeding has occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Coadministration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days before and after surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal infections) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 26% of patients, most commonly pneumonia (7.9%), with fatal infections occurring in 3.2% of patients. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (21%), thrombocytopenia (8%) and anemia (8%) based on laboratory measurements, developed in patients treated with BRUKINSA. Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in 10% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 2.5% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 14% of patients treated with BRUKINSA. The most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancers (8%), followed by other solid tumors in 7% of the patients (including melanoma in 1% of patients) and hematologic malignancies (0.7%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Serious cardiac arrhythmias have occurred in patients treated with BRUKINSA. Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 4.4% patients treated with BRUKINSA, including Grade 3 or higher cases in 1.9% of patients. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher ventricular arrhythmias were reported in 0.3% of patients.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of cardiac arrhythmias (e.g., palpitations, dizziness, syncope, dyspnea, chest discomfort), manage appropriately, and consider the risks and benefits of continued BRUKINSA treatment.

Hepatotoxicity, Including Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Hepatotoxicity, including severe, life-threatening, and potentially fatal cases of drug-induced liver injury (DILI), has occurred in patients treated with Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including BRUKINSA.

Evaluate bilirubin and transaminases at baseline and throughout treatment with BRUKINSA. For patients who develop abnormal liver tests after BRUKINSA, monitor more frequently for liver test abnormalities and clinical signs and symptoms of hepatic toxicity. If DILI is suspected, withhold BRUKINSA. Upon confirmation of DILI, discontinue BRUKINSA.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity, including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose. If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥30%), including laboratory abnormalities, in patients who received BRUKINSA (N=1729) are decreased neutrophil count (51%), decreased platelet count (41%), upper respiratory tract infection (38%), hemorrhage (32%), and musculoskeletal pain (31%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. Dose adjustment may be recommended with moderate CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment: The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including U.S. Patient Information.

This information is intended for a global audience. Product indications vary by region.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which will change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spans six continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the strength of BeiGene’s hematology portfolio; BeiGene’s commitment to transform treatment for B-cell malignancies; BeiGene’s commitment to targeted therapies that raise the standard of care; the future impact of BRUKINSA; the advancement of BeiGene’s next-generation assets including clinical activities and safety profiles; the role BGB-16673 and sonrotoclax will play in treatment strategies for CLL, WM and MCL; and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.

Investor Contact

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com

Media Contact

Kim Bencker

+1 610-256-8932

media@beigene.com