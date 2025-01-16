SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BD to Announce Financial Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

January 16, 2025 | 
2 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025 to discuss the Company’s financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on December 31, 2024, and to provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD’s investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors, and a replay will be made available shortly after the call at the same website. Prior to the call, the Company will issue a news release and related presentation materials that will include summary financial information for the quarter. The news release and related presentation materials will be made available at www.bd.com/investors.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians’ care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers’ capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Adam Reiffe

VP, Public Relations

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.6927

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

adam.reiffe@bd.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-first-quarter-of-fiscal-2025-302353669.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey Earnings
Becton, Dickinson and Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Earnings
Lilly Projects 2024 Revenue Miss as Zepbound, Mounjaro Disappoint
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Cancer
Where Keytruda Failed, Regeneron Touts Phase III Skin Cancer Win for Libtayo
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Earnings
Sarepta Previews Q4 Findings, Touts Elevidys Earnings Beat
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac