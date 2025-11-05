Baylor Genetics to Highlight Genetic Testing Use Cases and Advancements in Rare Disease at The National Society of Genetic Counselors 44th Annual Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, will exhibit its latest scientific research and findings in genetic testing at The National Society of Genetic Counselors Annual 44th Annual Conference (NSGC), taking place November 6 - 10, 2025, in Seattle, WA.

“We’re proud to attend NSGC to share rare disease use cases that span pediatric, adult, and familial findings,” said Christine Eng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics. “Our research is redefining what’s possible in healthcare — helping patients end their diagnostic odyssey sooner and empowering clinical teams to deliver answers and care faster and more accurately.”

As part of its commitment to supporting patients and providers to improve understanding and outcomes in the care journey, Baylor Genetics has an experienced team of genetic counselors to help providers efficiently interpret complex results. In addition, access to post-test genetic counseling for patients with eligible results may also be available.

Baylor Genetics will highlight its precision diagnostics innovation in the rare disease space with three poster sessions in the Exhibit Hall:

Posters (located in Exhibit Hall):

Diagnostic Utility of Whole Exome and Genome Sequencing Among Adult Patients

Presenter: Leah Campbell, MS, CGC

Category: Genetic / Genomic Testing

Date & Time: November 7 from 5:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Poster Number: GENT241

Genome Sequencing Identifies Two Patients with Jeffries-Lakhani Neurodevelopmental Syndrome

Presenter: Sydney Lau, MS, CGC

Category: General Genetics

Date & Time: November 7 from 5:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Poster Number: GEN195

RNA-seq Provides Evidence of Pathogenicity for a Familial CHD3 Variant in a Patient with Macrocephaly and Global Developmental Delay

Presenter: Sydney Lau, MS, CGC

Category: Genetic / Genomic Testing

Date & Time: November 8 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (PT)

Poster Number: GEN194

Attendees are invited to meet with the Baylor Genetics team at Booth #313 to learn how their Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and targeted panels provide more informed results with multimodal data, AI-enhanced expert interpretation, and end-to-end support. Team members will also spotlight RNA sequencing and its ability to improve the detection of specific qualified variants for reclassification, enabling faster and more actionable diagnoses and treatments.

Members of the media are invited to interview executives and subject matter experts from Baylor Genetics. To schedule a meeting in advance, please reach out to: baylorgenetics@svmpr.com.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

