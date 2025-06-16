Bayer Innovation Procurement Expands Use of Scientist.com’s AI-Powered Platform for Global R&D Procurement Orchestration

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovation--Bayer AG Innovation Procurement and Scientist.com have signed a multi-year extension that elevates Scientist.com to Bayer’s preferred global channel for sourcing external R&D services.

A Journey from Tactical to Strategic Partnership

The alliance began in 2015, when Bayer adopted Scientist.com’s digital marketplace to streamline and control long-tail spend in preclinical research. Over the years, this relationship has deepened and expanded, reflecting Bayer’s broader shift toward externalizing more of its R&D activities as part of its innovation strategies. What started as a tactical procurement tool has now become Bayer’s preferred global channel for sourcing a wide spectrum of external R&D services.

Comprehensive R&D Outsourcing Capabilities

With the expansion, Scientist.com’s platform will support Bayer across the entire R&D value chain, including:

Strategic preclinical supplier management, with guided buying, rate-card compliance, and performance tracking.

supplier management, with guided buying, rate-card compliance, and performance tracking. Clinical development services , offering unified workflows for study execution, biomarker analysis, and central laboratory capabilities.

, offering unified workflows for study execution, biomarker analysis, and central laboratory capabilities. Real-world evidence, data analytics, health economics, and market access solutions , providing rapid access to top-tier data partners.

, providing rapid access to top-tier data partners. Crop science research, including specialized agriscience testing and regulatory studies.

Driving Digital Transformation and Innovation

By designating Scientist.com as its preferred sourcing channel, Bayer Innovation Procurement has created a single digital entry point for its scientists – enabling access to both strategic and niche providers, automating governance, supporting sustainability goals, and generating actionable insights from aggregated procurement data. This transformation is part of Bayer Innovation Procurement’s strategy to empower Bayer researchers and increase the flexibility and productivity of R&D activities in line with the company wide operating model Dynamic Shared Ownership. The full expansion of Crop Science Research and Clinical Development Services are expected to steadily roll out over the next 6-12 months to enable for the onboarding of Bayer’s full provider list.

Leadership Perspectives

“Scientist.com has proven its value right from the beginning, and this extension makes it the one place our scientists go for most of their external work,” said Dr. Kirstin Meyer, SVP and Head of Pre-clinical Development Research, Bayer AG. “With a single entry point we can reach strategic and niche providers alike, ensure governance, drive our sustainability goals and – critically – generate insights from the aggregated data to guide future decisions.”

“Bayer is showing how a digital procurement orchestration platform can serve as an enterprise solution that streamlines an entire research organization's sourcing processes," said Dr. Dan Kagan, President & COO, Scientist.com. “Together we’re adding new AI tools, deeper data integrations and end-to-end compliance so Bayer teams across Pharma and Crop Science can innovate faster and smarter.”

Scientist.com’s AI-enabled platform combines supplier discovery, competitive bidding, contracting, compliance checks and spend analytics in one secure environment, giving Bayer researchers a seamless path to the expertise they need while unlocking portfolio-level insights from the underlying data.

A Model for the Future of R&D

The evolution of Bayer’s partnership with Scientist.com exemplifies how leading life science organizations are moving beyond tactical procurement toward strategic, digitally enabled R&D outsourcing. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also positions Bayer to better leverage global expertise, accelerate innovation, and respond to changing scientific and market demands.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the life-science industry’s premier AI-powered marketplace and procurement-orchestration platform. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Solana Beach, California, the company simplifies every stage of drug discovery and development by unifying supplier search, competitive bidding, contracting, compliance and analytics in a single, secure workspace. More than 20 of the world’s top 30 pharma companies, 100+ biotech organizations and the US National Institutes of Health rely on Scientist.com to access a vetted network of 6,000+ specialized providers, shorten cycle times and reduce costs while meeting the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Discover how Scientist.com accelerates science at Scientist.com.

Scientist.com

Sean Preci

+1 877-644-3044

marketing@scientist.com