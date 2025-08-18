Bayer® Aspirin Introduces Aspirina to the U.S. Pain Market

Bayer® Aspirin has provided families fast pain relief for generations and is continuing the tradition of health and pain relief by launching Aspirina a product familiar to the U.S. Hispanic community

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#consumerhealth--Bayer’s Aspirina, the #1 pain relief option in Mexico1, is now available for purchase in the United States, bringing a well-known brand to the Hispanic community. With a deep commitment to Hispanic consumers, Aspirina is poised to provide an accessible and effective solution for pain relief.

As the Hispanic population in the U.S. continues to grow, currently representing 19 percent of the population and projected to reach 28 percent by 2060, Bayer Aspirin recognizes the importance of connecting with this vibrant community. The Aspirina pain relief option resonates deeply with cultural values and family traditions of those from Mexican and Latin American descent who have been using it as a long-standing pain relief option.

“Many Hispanic communities still face inadequate access to healthcare and consumer goods. As the fastest-growing demographic group in the U.S., the Hispanic population presents a unique opportunity for Bayer. By adding Aspirina to the U.S. portfolio, which has a strong equity in LATAM, we are placing the consumer at the center of our strategy. Data shows that 70 percent of Hispanic consumers feel a strong connection to their country of origin, making it essential for brands to honor and reflect this sentiment,” said Mohamed Atef, Global Brand Lead for Aspirin at Bayer.

Many U.S. consumers of Hispanic origin grew up with Bayer’s Aspirina— their parents and grandparents relied on it, instilling trust and nostalgia for the brand. Due to those deep connections, Aspirina has a 99 percent awareness rate in Mexico, with 67 percent of consumers using it regularly2. With this inclusion in the U.S. market, we invite consumers to reconnect with a product that represents reliability, familiarity and their heritage.

Bayer invented modern aspirin 125 years ago, and it’s the most trusted aspirin brand for pain relief in the U.S.3 Many pain reliever brands have come and gone over the last century, but Bayer® Aspirin continues to be one of the most trusted pain brands on the market.

Aspirina is available at select Walmart and Walgreens, making it easy for families to find the pain relief they know. Join us in celebrating the launch of Aspirina in the U.S. and rediscover a brand that feels like home — a trusted companion in the journey of life. For more information on Aspirina visit https://www.bayeraspirin.com/products/aspirina.

About Aspirina

For over 125 years, Bayer® Aspirin has been a leading aspirin brand in proven pain relief. Aspirina is a powerful pain reliever and fever reducer that contains 500 mg of the active ingredient aspirin (NSAID*). It provides fast and effective multi-symptom relief of headaches, muscle pain, toothaches, menstrual pain and minor arthritis pain for adults and children over 12, when used as directed. Aspirina is coated to make it easy to swallow and is free of caffeine.

*nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

1 Based on volume sales in the last 52 weeks, via source: Grupo Knoblock/CID – Centro Integrador de Datos

