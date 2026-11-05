Bayer and America’s Grow-a-Row Continue Partnership to Fight Food Insecurity

PITTSTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TeamBAYER--In 2026, Bayer and America’s Grow-a-Row continued their longstanding partnership to combat food insecurity and expand access to fresh, nutritious produce for communities across the United States.

Key Facts

More than 200 Bayer employees volunteered with America’s Grow-a-Row on August 27 and October 1.

Volunteers harvested 165,500 pounds of produce, equivalent to approximately 662,000 servings.

Since 2020, Bayer Fund has provided more than $500,000 in grants to America’s Grow-a-Row.

Bayer has contributed 5.5 million servings of fresh produce through its partnership with America’s Grow-a-Row.

Since 2020, Bayer Fund, the philanthropic arm of Bayer in the United States, has provided more than $500,000 in grants to America’s Grow-a-Row, supporting the nonprofit’s mission to grow, harvest and distribute fresh produce. Alongside financial support, Bayer employees have taken part in volunteer initiatives focused on addressing food insecurity.

“Our longstanding partnership with America’s Grow-a-Row brings Bayer’s mission of ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’ to life in a very tangible way,” said Trevor Thrun, President of Bayer’s U.S. Consumer Health business. “Through this partnership, Bayer has contributed 5.5 million servings of fresh produce to families in need to-date. It’s a powerful example of the meaningful impact we can make when we come together to support the communities where we live and work.”

More Than 200 Bayer Employees Volunteer with America’s Grow-a-Row

More than 200 Bayer employees volunteered with America’s Grow-a-Row on August 27 and October 1, harvesting 165,500 pounds of produce, equivalent to approximately 662,000 servings. Together, the volunteer days supported efforts to make nutritious food more accessible while bringing people together for a shared purpose.

Through these hands-on opportunities, Bayer employees worked side-by-side to harvest fresh produce and support America’s Grow-a-Row’s mission. The impact of this work was especially evident during the October volunteer day.

“Bayer employees from our New Jersey and Pennsylvania offices harvested 140,000 pounds of winter squash at America’s Grow-a-Row, providing 560,000 servings of fresh, healthy produce for distribution to food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens in the region. Nearly 200 Bayer employees joined the effort this year, learning firsthand about the important work America’s Grow-a-Row is doing to address food insecurity,” said Susan Anderson, Director of Philanthropy and Community Impact at Bayer.

About America’s Grow-a-Row

America’s Grow-a-Row is a nonprofit organization that grows, gleans, and donates fresh, healthy produce to individuals and families facing food insecurity. Founded in 2002 as a father-daughter garden project by Chip Paillex and his daughter Kyra, America’s Grow-a-Row has grown from donating just 120 pounds of fresh produce in its first season to an anticipated 4.3 million pounds in 2026, marking 24 years of extraordinary growth and impact. Operating on 423 acres of preserved farmland in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, the organization partners with food banks and hunger relief agencies to distribute millions of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables annually throughout New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, and beyond. Through these partnerships and its Free Farm Markets, America’s Grow-a-Row reaches communities in all 21 New Jersey counties. In addition to providing nutritious food, the organization offers hands-on nutrition education to people of all ages, empowering individuals and families to prepare healthy, affordable meals on a limited budget.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses, while creating value through innovation and growth. For more information, visit www.bayer.com

Media Contacts



Nicole Ortiz, Bayer

Email: niki.ortiz@bayer.com



Jackie Etter, America’s Grow-a-Row

Email: Jackie@americasgrowarow.org