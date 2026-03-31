Baxter Introduces the IV Verify Line Labeling System, an Automated Solution to Improve IV Labeling in Healthcare Settings

New system offers a standardized and simplified alternative to traditional handwritten line labeling that supports safer medication administration

Solution aims to streamline nursing workflow, helping to save clinician time and reduce likelihood of medication errors related to IV line labeling inconsistencies

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), an innovative leader in infusion therapies and platforms, today debuted the IV Verify Line Labeling System, an automated solution, at the 2026 American Organization for Nursing Leadership Conference. The IV Verify system is designed to streamline nursing workflows, save clinician time and support safer medication administration at the bedside. Baxter’s launch of the product is the result of a strategic and exclusive distribution agreement with Vigilant Software, a leader in medication management safe practices.

Medication errors remain a persistent challenge in healthcare settings, particularly in high-acuity areas where multiple infusions may be running simultaneously. Unclear or inconsistent IV line labeling practices can contribute to line tracing errors or incorrect medication administration.i,ii In a 10-hospital study of intensive care units (ICUs), 60 percent of IV infusion labels were not compliant with hospital policies.i With the IV Verify system, clinicians scan a medication’s barcode and the system instantly prints a three-part adhesive label featuring the drug name, administration time and tubing change times, which can then be applied to the tubing – offering a clear, simplified solution that can help support patient safety and labeling compliance.

“Frontline clinicians manage complexity every day, and even small inefficiencies can create risk,” said Athar Mirza, U.S. and Canada general manager of Baxter’s Infusion Therapies and Platforms division. “At Baxter, we are committed to supporting nurses at the bedside with tools that can help make care safer and more efficient. The IV Verify system replaces handwritten labels with easy-to-use technology that supports consistency, saves time and helps clinicians confidently trace IV lines so they can spend more time focused on their patients.”

The IV Verify system includes a printer, labels and patented ink-free technology and is designed to support:

Patient Safety : Replaces inconsistent handwritten line labels with clear, standardized identification to help reduce the risk of medication error and support safe infusion practices at the bedside. One healthcare system saw increased compliance in line labeling at the point of care when using the IV Verify system, and a meaningful reduction in central line associated blood stream infections (CLABSI) when implemented as part of a health system’s CLABSI bundle. iii

: Replaces inconsistent handwritten line labels with clear, standardized identification to help reduce the risk of medication error and support safe infusion practices at the bedside. One healthcare system saw increased compliance in line labeling at the point of care when using the system, and a meaningful reduction in central line associated blood stream infections (CLABSI) when implemented as part of a health system’s CLABSI bundle. Nurse Efficiency : Streamlines IV line identification and tracing, helping clinicians save time and reduce cognitive burden. Color-coded labels indicate tubing change day and time, which aims to eliminate the need for manual calculations of line expiration. Additionally, studies show that clinicians saved an average of one to two minutes per IV setup with the IV Verify system, time that can be redirected to patient interactions. iv

: Streamlines IV line identification and tracing, helping clinicians save time and reduce cognitive burden. Color-coded labels indicate tubing change day and time, which aims to eliminate the need for manual calculations of line expiration. Additionally, studies show that clinicians saved an average of one to two minutes per IV setup with the system, time that can be redirected to patient interactions. Clarity: System prints color-coded and liquid-resistant labels designed to remain legible in busy clinical environments where multiple infusions may be running at the same time. Two additional labels – closer to the infusion pump and patient ends of tubing – aim to provide greater clarity compared to the traditional single, handwritten label.

The introduction of the IV Verify Line Labeling System reflects Baxter’s ongoing commitment to helping advance safer infusion practices through practical, clinician-focused innovation. The product is available now in the U.S. Learn more here.

Vigilant Software is a healthcare technology company founded by a practicing clinician and focused on supporting medication safety and clinical workflow through automation.

About Baxter

At Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician’s office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately 37,500 Baxter team members live our enduring Mission: to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Rx Only. For safe and proper use of this device, refer to the full Instructions for Use.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning potential benefits associated with IV Verify. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: demand and market acceptance for, and competitive pressures (including pricing) related to, new and existing products; product development risks; inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties; satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

IV VERIFY is a trademark of Vigilant Labs, Inc. and is used under license.

i Schnock K, Dykes P, Albert J, et al. The frequency of intravenous medication administration errors related to smart infusion pumps: a multihospital observational study. BMJ Qual Saf. 2017. 26(2):131-140. ii Lassiter Z, Brockman B, Brown M, et al. Enhancing CLABSI prevention through smart IV tubing labeling technology: a quality improvement project to improve bundle compliance and reduce nursing burden. Poster presented at: AVA Annual Scientific Meeting; 2025; Kissimmee, Florida. iii Hinton A and Olson J. Utilizing Technology: Increasing IV Tubing Labeling Compliance to Prevent Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection (CLABSI). Indiana University Health. 2022. iv Tinio GR, Meister U. On-demand IV infusion label printer. Northwestern Medicine–Delnor Hospital; 2017. Internal report.

Media Contact

Brenna Byrne, (224) 948-5353

media@baxter.com

Investor Contact

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global_corp_investor_relations@baxter.com