Bavarian Nordic – Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-Back Program - October 12, 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 12, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces transactions under the share buy-back program launched on September 1, 2026, under which the Company will repurchase shares for an amount up to DKK 250 million in the period from September 1, 2026 to October 30, 2026. The program is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Since the last announcement of transactions on October 5, 2026, the following transactions have been made by Nordea on behalf of Bavarian Nordic:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated until October 5, 2026 573,822 212.45 121,908,444 October 5, 2026 16,864 218.60 3,686,423 October 6, 2026 30,301 226.10 6,851,077 October 7, 2026 17,335 220.50 3,822,355 October 8, 2026 17,792 230.49 4,100,880 October 9, 2026 213 234.40 49,927 Accumulated under the program 656,327 213.95 140,419,107

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.com.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 4,214,918 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.32% of the Company’s share capital.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 49 / 2026

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