Bavarian Nordic Awarded Multi-Year Vaccine Contract by UK Government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 2, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced that it has been awarded a new multi-year contract by the UK Government through the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the supply of MVA-BN®, a non-replicating vaccine indicated for the prevention of mpox and smallpox, further supporting the UK's long-term preparedness against emerging infectious disease threats.

Under the four-year contract, Bavarian Nordic will supply MVA-BN through scheduled deliveries across the term. The contract also includes optional flexibility provisions.

The award reinforces the longstanding partnership between Bavarian Nordic and the UK government and supports the UK's commitment to maintaining vaccine preparedness and response capabilities against public health threats.

Sarah Collins, Director, Commercial, Vaccines & Countermeasures Delivery at UKHSA said: “It is vital to ensure that the UK has the right vaccines available to protect the public from a range of infectious disease threats. Working with a range of trusted suppliers helps us build a resilient and flexible vaccine supply chain, so we can respond quickly and effectively. This contract is an important part of that ongoing work to keep the public safe.”

“We are pleased to continue supporting the UK government's preparedness efforts through this multi-year agreement,” said Hitesh Sahni, Senior Vice President, Public Preparedness at Bavarian Nordic. “Maintaining sustainable vaccine stockpiles and rapid response capabilities are essential to protecting public health and saving lives and we are proud that our vaccine remains an important component of the UK's resilience strategy.”

The MVA-BN vaccine has been a key tool in outbreak preparedness and response efforts globally. Governments and public health authorities continue to recognize the importance of maintaining access to vaccines that can be deployed rapidly in response to evolving epidemiological situations.

The new contract follows previous vaccine procurements by the UK government aimed at strengthening national resilience and ensuring the availability of vaccine supplies for eligible populations and outbreak response activities.

About MVA-BN®

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore, Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS®), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®), the EU/EEA European Economic Area and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®). Originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines, MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general population (from 2 years old) in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

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