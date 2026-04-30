Bausch + Lomb to Feature More Than 40 Scientific Studies at the 2026 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that it will deliver more than 40 scientific data presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting taking place in Denver, CO, May 3-7, 2026.

Scientific posters and papers will highlight the results of various studies across the company’s broad portfolio of products including LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops, Blink™ NutriTears® nutritional supplement, XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, MIEBO® (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution), INFUSE®/ULTRA® ONE DAY daily disposable contact lenses, Biotrue® ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, enVista Envy™ Full Visual Range intraocular lenses (IOLs) and Stellaris Elite® Vision Enhancement System. New data will also be presented on pipeline assets including the enVista Beyond™ extended depth of focus lens and investigational candidates in glaucoma, neuropathic pain, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and lens care.

Below is a complete list of presentations.

Paper Presentations

“Effect of Physician Recommendation of AREDS2 Supplements on Structural Biomarkers of AMD Progression.” D. Chen et al.

“The Effect of BL1107 on Intraocular Pressure and Visual Function in a Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.” S. Whitcup et al.

“Disinfection Efficacy of a New Dual-Disinfectant Investigational Multi-Purpose Solution and Comparator Multi-Purpose Solutions Against Acanthamoeba Trophozoites.” W. Domm et al.

Poster Presentations

“Examination of the Effects of Hyaluronic Acid on Cellular Metabolic Activity in Transformed Human Conjunctival and Corneal Epithelial Cells Exposed to Desiccation Stress” K. VanDerMeid et al.

“Examination of the Effects of Glycerin on Cellular Metabolic Activity in Transformed Human Conjunctival and Corneal Epithelial Cells Exposed to Desiccation Stress.” J. Russell et al.

“Patient-Reported Outcomes of a Supplement in Adults With Dry Eye Disease: A 56-Day In-Home Usage Study.” J. Poteet et al.

“Global Unmet Needs in Dry Eye: A Comparative Assessment Across the United States and Five International Populations.” R. Ryan et al.

“A Phase 3 Randomized Trial of a Novel Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution With Sodium Hyaluronate.” S. Kannarr et al.

“Comparative Analysis of AREDS2 and AREDS2+B Vitamin Complex in an in vitro Model of Age-Related Macular Degeneration.” R. Srinivasagan et al.

“Clinical Outcomes and Patient Experience Following IOL Exchange With a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens.” R. Wong et al.

“Outcomes of a Novel Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens in Eyes With Previous Corneal Refractive Surgery.” J. Wong et al.

“Visual Outcomes at Different Distances With a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens, a Case Series Study.” G. Lau et al.

“Halo Characterization of Two Extended Range of Vision Intraocular Lenses.” J. Antonio Azor Morón et al.

“Optical Evaluation of Halos in Multifocal Intraocular Lenses.” L.Nijm et al.

“Optical Quality of Two Refractive Full Range of Vision Intraocular Lenses: Impact of Tilt and Decentration.” F. Vega et al.

“ Intermediate Vision Outcomes of Monofocal Intraocular Lenses Following Cataract Extraction: A Retrospective Cohort Study. ” Schavee P et al.

” Schavee P et al. “Impact of IOL Asphericity on Simulated Defocus Curves.” F. Alba-Bueno et al.

“Corneal Incision Temperature During Phaco Energy Activation - An ex vivo Comparative Study.” A. Papour et al.

“Impact of Flow Rate and Ultrasound Energy on Viscoelastic Erosion in a Model Eye.” G. Higgins et al.

“Early Outcomes of Standalone Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy in Open Angle Glaucoma: A Prospective Washout Study.” Patel B et al.

Patel B et al. “Real-World Characteristics of Autoimmune Patients With Dry Eye Disease Treated With Lifitegrast: Insights From the AAO IRIS ® Registry.” C. Koetting et al.

“Physician Perspectives on the Clinical Use of Concomitant Perfluorohexyloctane and Lifitegrast in Dry Eye Disease Management: Results From a Nationwide Survey.” F. Mah et al.

“BL1312 Significantly Reduces Pain Over 24 Hours Following Photorefractive Keratectomy: A Sum of Pain Intensity Differences Analysis.” L. Rajagopalan et al.

“Risk Factors for Contralateral Eye Involvement in Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis of Electronic Health Records.” E. Donovan et al.

“BL1332, a TRPV1 Antagonist, Reduces Capsaicin-Induced Acute Ocular Pain in a Rat Model.” V Vozella et al.

“The Effects of BL1332, a novel TRPV1 Antagonist, on Corneal Wound Healing Rate and Corneal Sensitivity.” L. Christie et al.

“A Novel Alpha2-Adrenergic Receptor Agonist, BL1106, has Structural and Functional Benefits in a Blue Light Model of Retinal Degeneration.” C. Harrower et al.

“Retinal Bioavailability and Functional Effects of a Deuterium Labelled Very-Long-Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid (VLC-PUFA) in Wild-Type and Transgenic Mice.” J. Bound David et al.

“Early Response to Treatment With Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution in Patients With Dry Eye Disease: A Post Hoc Analysis of Two Randomized Trials.” J. Sheppard

“Preoperative and Postoperative Treatment With Perfluorohexyloctane Ophthalmic Solution in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery: Effects on Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease.” E. Liang

“Effects of Preoperative Treatment With Perfluorohexyloctane Ophthalmic Solution on Refractive Outcomes in Patients With Dry Eye Disease Undergoing Cataract Surgery.” J. Bacharach

“Retrospective Real-World Evidence Study of Clinical Outcomes and Eyecare Practitioner Satisfaction With Topical Latanoprostene Bunod in Patients With Ocular Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.” N. Cothran et al.

“Durability of Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide in Eyes With Chronic Cystoid Macular Edema in Real-World Clinical Practice.” A. Talwar et al.

“ Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide for Macular Edema: Real World Safety and Efficacy Outcomes From a Tertiary Eye Center.” A. Mobasserian et al.

“Disinfection Efficacy of Acanthamoeba Trophozoites by Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Care Products.” H. Wheeler et al.

“Clinical Evaluation of a New Multi-Purpose Solution for Soft Contact Lens Wearers.” G Wesley et al.

“Regimen Evaluation of a Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution Against ISO Microbial Organisms.” T. Bassage

“Real-World Assessment of a Multi-Purpose Contact Lens Solution in Contact Lens Wearers With Heavy Digital Device Use and Contact Lens-Related Dryness.” J. Tsai et al.

“A Meta-Analysis of the Safety of Nesofilcon a Soft Daily Disposable Hydrogel Contact Lenses.” K. Hoffman et al.

“Real-World Evaluation of Patient Satisfaction and Experience With a Novel Daily Disposable Toric Contact Lens.” K. Bhagat et al.

“New Contact Lens Wearers’ Real-World Experience and Satisfaction With a Novel Daily Disposable Toric Contact Lens.” J. Womack et al.

XIIDRA Indications and Important Safety Information

Indication

Xiidra® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% is indicated for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED).

Important Safety Information

Xiidra is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lifitegrast or to any of the other ingredients.

In clinical trials, the most common adverse reactions reported in 5-25% of patients were instillation site irritation, dysgeusia and reduced visual acuity. Other adverse reactions reported in 1% to 5% of the patients were blurred vision, conjunctival hyperemia, eye irritation, headache, increased lacrimation, eye discharge, eye discomfort, eye pruritus and sinusitis.

To avoid the potential for eye injury or contamination of the solution, patients should not touch the tip of the single-use container to their eye or to any surface.

Contact lenses should be removed prior to the administration of Xiidra and may be reinserted 15 minutes following administration.

Safety and efficacy in pediatric patients below the age of 17 years have not been established.

Click here for full Prescribing Information for Xiidra.

enVista Envy toric and non-toric IOL Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications

The enVista Envy hydrophobic acrylic IOL is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for visual correction of aphakia with less than or equal to 1.0 D preoperative corneal astigmatism following removal of a cataractous lens to mitigate the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity, while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity to an aspheric monofocal IOL.

The enVista Envy toric hydrophobic acrylic IOL is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for visual correction of aphakia and corneal astigmatism following removal of a cataractous lens to mitigate the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity, while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity to an aspheric monofocal IOL.

Warnings/Precautions

Physicians should weigh the potential risk/benefit ratio before implanting the enVista Envy lens under any of the circumstances or conditions outlined in the Instructions for Use labeling. Some visual disturbances may be expected due to the superposition of focused and unfocused multiple images. These may include some perceptions of halos or radial lines around point sources of light (starbursts) under nighttime conditions, glare, double vision, haziness and blurred vision. It is expected that, in a small percentage of patients, the observation of such phenomena will be annoying and may be perceived as a hindrance, particularly in low illumination conditions such as nighttime driving. As with other trifocal IOLs, there is a possibility that visual disturbances may be significant enough that the patient will request explant of the IOL. A reduction in contrast sensitivity as compared to a monofocal IOL may be experienced by some patients, therefore, patients implanted with trifocal IOLs should exercise caution when driving at night or in low light or poor visibility conditions. Care should be taken to achieve IOL centration as IOL decentration may result in patients experiencing visual disturbances or suboptimal vision under certain lighting conditions. The surgeon must target emmetropia to achieve optimal visual performance. Patients should be advised that unexpected outcomes could lead to continued spectacle dependence or the need for secondary surgical intervention (e.g., intraocular lens replacement or repositioning). Please provide a copy of the Patient Information Brochure, which can be found at www.bausch.com/IFU. Posterior capsule opacification (PCO) may significantly affect the vision of patients with multifocal IOLs earlier in its progression than patients with monofocal IOLs. This may be due to the reduced contrast sensitivity observed with multifocal IOLs.

Additional Precautions for Toric IOLs: The enVista Envy Toric IOL has not been evaluated in a clinical study. In general, astigmatism that is corrected with a higher cylinder power IOL can result in clinically significant residual astigmatism. The effect of residual astigmatism at distance, intermediate, and near was evaluated in a clinical study of patients who had been implanted with non-toric enVista Envy IOLs and were induced with cylinder power to simulate various levels of residual astigmatism. If a secondary surgical intervention is necessary to reposition the IOL, explantation should be considered as some patients may have recurrent or persistent issues related to rotational instability and misalignment.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

ATTENTION: See the Directions for Use for a complete listing of indications and important safety information.

MIEBO Indications and Important Safety Information

Indication

MIEBO® (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) is indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Important Safety Information

MIEBO is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to perfluorohexyloctane

MIEBO should not be administered while wearing contact lenses. Contact lenses should be removed before use and for at least 30 minutes after administration of MIEBO

Instruct patients to instill one drop of MIEBO into each eye four times daily

The safety and efficacy in pediatric patients below the age of 18 have not been established

In pivotal trials, the most common ocular adverse reaction was blurred vision (1% to 3% of patients reported blurred vision and conjunctival redness)

Click here for full Prescribing Information for MIEBO.

VYZULTA Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Increased pigmentation of the iris and periorbital tissue (eyelid) can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent

Gradual changes to eyelashes, including increased length, increased thickness, and number of eyelashes, may occur. These changes are usually reversible upon treatment discontinuation

Use with caution in patients with a history of intraocular inflammation (iritis/uveitis). VYZULTA should generally not be used in patients with active intraocular inflammation

Macular edema, including cystoid macular edema, has been reported during treatment with prostaglandin analogs. Use with caution in aphakic patients, in pseudophakic patients with a torn posterior lens capsule, or in patients with known risk factors for macular edema

There have been reports of bacterial keratitis associated with the use of multiple-dose containers of topical ophthalmic products that were inadvertently contaminated by patients

Contact lenses should be removed prior to the administration of VYZULTA and may be reinserted 15 minutes after administration

Most common ocular adverse reactions with incidence ≥2% are conjunctival hyperemia (6%), eye irritation (4%), eye pain (3%), and instillation site pain (2%)

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information.

XIPERE Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Patients should be monitored following injection for elevated intraocular pressure. See Dosage and Administration instructions in full Prescribing Information.

XIPERE ® is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections including most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva, including active epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, varicella, mycobacterial infections, and fungal diseases.

is contraindicated in patients with including most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva, including active epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, varicella, mycobacterial infections, and fungal diseases. XIPERE ® is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to triamcinolone acetonide or any other components of this product.

is contraindicated in patients with known or any other components of this product. Use of corticosteroids may produce cataracts, increased intraocular pressure, and glaucoma. Use of corticosteroids may enhance the establishment of secondary ocular infections due to bacteria, fungi, or viruses, and should be used cautiously in patients with a history of ocular herpes simplex.

Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression, Cushing’s syndrome, and hyperglycemia can occur following administration of a corticosteroid. Monitor patients for these conditions with chronic use.

In controlled studies, the most common ocular adverse reactions were increased ocular pressure, non-acute (14%), eye pain, non-acute (12%), cataract (7%), increased intraocular pressure, acute (6%), vitreous detachment (5%), injection site pain (4%), conjunctival hemorrhage (4%), visual acuity reduced (4%), dry eye (3%), eye pain, acute (3%), photophobia (3%), and vitreous floaters (3%), and in 2% of patients: uveitis, conjunctival hyperaemia, punctate keratitis, conjunctival oedema, meibomianitis, anterior capsule contraction, chalazion, eye irritation, eye pruritus, eyelid ptosis, photopsia, and vision blurred.

The most common non-ocular adverse event was headache (5%).

The most common non-ocular adverse event was headache (5%). Corticosteroids should be used during pregnancy or nursing only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus or nursing infant.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

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Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

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