Bausch + Lomb Posts Strong Third-Quarter Performance, Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Revenue of $1.375 Billion

Revenue Grew 7% as Reported and 8% on a Constant Currency 1 Basis Compared to the Third Quarter of 2025

GAAP Net Income Attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation of $32 Million

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 and Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP) 1 of $325 Million

Raising Full-Year 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 Guidance

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced its third-quarter 2026 financial results.

“Our third-quarter performance reflects the strength and breadth of the business, with growth across all three segments and continued expansion in profitability,” said Thomas J. Appio, chairman and interim CEO, Bausch + Lomb. “We have delivered against the commitments outlined at Investor Day for four consecutive quarters, and I believe there are additional opportunities to improve execution, enhance profitability and create even more value over time.”

Select Company Highlights

MIEBO ® reported revenue grew 42% to $119 million in the quarter, demonstrating continued momentum in an expanding category

reported revenue grew 42% to $119 million in the quarter, demonstrating continued momentum in an expanding category LUMIFY ® reported revenue grew 35%, extending the brand’s strong growth trajectory

reported revenue grew 35%, extending the brand’s strong growth trajectory Daily SiHy portfolio reported revenue grew 24%, reflecting durable growth across the broader contact lens business

Premium IOL reported revenue grew approximately 70%, reinforcing the significant growth opportunity in Surgical

Pipeline positioned to support growth well into the next decade, with several potential first-in-class assets reaching clinical and regulatory milestones in the third quarter

Third-Quarter 2026 Revenue Performance

Total reported revenue was $1.375 billion for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $1.281 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $94 million, or 7%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $6 million, revenue increased by approximately 8% on a constant currency1 basis compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue by segment was as follows:

Third-Quarter 2026

(in millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Reported Change Reported Change Change at Constant Currency1 (non-GAAP) 2026 2025 Total Bausch + Lomb Revenue $1,375 $1,281 $94 7% 8% Vision Care $774 $736 $38 5% 6% Surgical $234 $215 $19 9% 9% Pharmaceuticals $367 $330 $37 11% 11%

Vision Care Segment

Vision Care segment revenue was $774 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $736 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $38 million, or 5%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $5 million, segment revenue increased on a constant currency1 basis by approximately 6% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Performance was primarily driven by growth from daily SiHy and ULTRA® contact lenses, and LUMIFY® and Artelac® in consumer.

Surgical Segment

Surgical segment revenue was $234 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $215 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $19 million, or 9%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $1 million, segment revenue increased on a constant currency1 basis by approximately 9% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Performance was primarily driven by growth in the premium IOL portfolio.

Pharmaceuticals Segment

Pharmaceuticals segment revenue was $367 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $330 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $37 million, or 11% on a reported and constant currency1 basis. Performance was driven by MIEBO growth and increased sales in international pharmaceuticals.

Operating Results

Operating income was $155 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to operating income of $95 million for the third quarter of 2025, a favorable change of $60 million. The change was driven by revenue growth noted above and operating efficiencies.

Net Income

Net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation for the third quarter of 2026 was $32 million, as compared to a $28 million loss for the third quarter of 2025, a favorable change of $60 million. The change was primarily due to operating results noted above.

Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (non-GAAP)1 for the third quarter of 2026 was $123 million, as compared to adjusted net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (non-GAAP)1 of $66 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $57 million.

Cash Flow from Operations

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $233 million, as compared to cash flow from operations of $137 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $96 million. Cash flow from operations was positively impacted by operating results noted above.

Earnings Per Share

GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Basic and Diluted attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.09, as compared to ($0.08) for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EPS attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (non-GAAP)1 for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.34, as compared to $0.18 for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1; Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 was $325 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $243 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $82 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 was $325 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $243 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $82 million. The change was primarily due to revenue growth noted above and operating efficiencies.

2026 Financial Outlook2

Bausch + Lomb provided updated guidance for the full year of 2026 as follows:

As of July 29, 2026 As of Oct. 28, 20263 Full-Year Revenue $5.440B – $5.540B $5.450B – $5.550B 5.8 – 7.7% constant 6.1 – 8.0% constant currency growth1 currency growth1 Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 $1.025B – $1.075B $1.090B – $1.140B Full-Year Revenue Foreign Exchange Tailwinds $45M $40M Full-Year Adj. EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 Foreign Exchange Nominal Nominal Tailwinds

Other than with respect to GAAP revenue, the company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation or of forward-looking constant currency revenue growth1 to reported revenue growth, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. These amounts may be material and, therefore, could result in the projected GAAP measure or ratio being materially different or less than the projected non-GAAP measure or ratio. These statements represent forward-looking information and may represent a financial outlook, and actual results may vary. Please see the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-looking Statements section of this news release.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Bausch + Lomb’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $515 million at September 30, 2026

Basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2026 were 357.6 million, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2026 were 361.5 million

Conference Call Details

Date: October 28, 2026 Time: 8 a.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2883/53395 Participant Event Dial-in: +1 (888) 506-0062 (North America) +1 (973) 528-0011 (International) Participant Access Code: 940423 Replay Dial-in: +1 (877) 481-4010 (North America) +1 (919) 882-2331 (International) Replay Passcode: 53395 (replay available until Nov. 11, 2026)

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “strive,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” or “continue” and positive and negative variations or similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Bausch + Lomb’s future prospects and performance, including the company’s 2026 full-year guidance, the company’s three-year targets and the company’s pipeline and its ability to support growth. These forward-looking statements, including the company’s full-year guidance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs, and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) (including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 (which was filed with the SEC and CSA on Feb. 18, 2026) and its most recent quarterly filings), which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties respecting the proposed plan to separate Bausch + Lomb into an independent, publicly traded company, separate from the remainder of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (“BHC”) (the “separation”), which include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits and costs of the separation, the expected timing of completion of the separation and its manner and terms (including that it may include the transfer of all or a portion of BHC’s remaining direct or indirect equity interest in Bausch + Lomb to its shareholders (the “distribution”)), the expectation that, if the separation is to be effected through a distribution, then it will be completed following the achievement of targeted debt leverage ratios, subject to receipt of applicable shareholder and other necessary approvals and other factors, including those described in BHC’s public statements, the ability to complete the distribution considering the various conditions to the completion of the distribution (some of which are outside the company’s and BHC’s control, including conditions related to regulatory matters and receipt of applicable shareholder and other approvals), the impact of any potential sales or dispositions of the company’s common shares by BHC (including in connection with a foreclosure on the Bausch + Lomb common shares owned by BHC or its subsidiaries that are or may be pledged as collateral for certain of BHC’s or its subsidiary’s debt), that market or other conditions are no longer favorable to completing the transaction, that applicable shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory or other approval is not obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, business disruption during the pendency of or following the separation, diversion of management time on separation-related issues, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the separation, the structure of the distribution, the qualification of the distribution as a tax-free transaction for Canadian and/or U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an advance ruling from the Canada Revenue Agency and/or the Internal Revenue Service will be sought or obtained), the ability of the company and BHC to satisfy the conditions required to maintain the tax-free status of such distribution (some of which are beyond their control), other potential tax or other liabilities that may arise as a result of the distribution, the potential dis-synergy costs resulting from the separation, the impact of the separation on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets the company is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments and legal and regulatory rules affecting the company’s business. In particular, the company can offer no assurance that the separation will occur at all, or that any such transaction will occur on the terms and timelines or in the manner anticipated by the company and BHC or that, even if consummated, the company will realize the anticipated benefits from the separation. They also include risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions and other business development transactions the company has completed or may, in the future, pursue and complete, including risks that pending transactions may not close, risks that the company may not realize the expected benefits of those transactions on a timely basis or at all and, where applicable, risks relating to increased levels of debt as a result of debt incurred to finance such transactions, including with regard to compliance with our debt covenants. They also include risks and uncertainties related to the impacts of the new legislation commonly referred to as One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including the effects on our tax provision for both 2026 and future years. They also include the expected impact of the tariffs imposed by the U.S. and counter-tariffs or other retaliatory measures imposed on the U.S. by other countries and disruptions to global supply chains and other potential results as a result of these developments and our ability to successfully manage the expected impact of such tariffs and counter-tariffs and other measures, including the success of actions and levers we have taken and may take to manage these matters, as well as the impact of potential tariff refunds or recoveries, if any. Finally, they also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to adverse economic conditions and other macroeconomic factors, including risks and uncertainties associated with the conflict in the Middle East, over which we have no control, including heightened inflation and interest rates, foreign currency rates, slower growth or a potential recession, which could adversely impact our revenue, expenses and resulting margins. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the assumption that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. In addition, management has also made certain assumptions regarding our 2026 full-year guidance with respect to expectations regarding base performance growth, business performance, currency impact, inflation, the company's ability to offset the impact of tariffs in 2026 (based on the current tariff policy and the actions the company is taking to manage these measures), expectations regarding adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), adjusted SG&A expense (non-GAAP) and the company’s ability to continue to manage such expense in the manner anticipated, net interest expense (which will vary based on, among other things, interest rates and our indebtedness), adjusted tax rate and full year capex and the anticipated timing and extent of the company’s R&D expense.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Links provided in this news release are solely for information purposes and do not constitute Bausch + Lomb affirming any forward-looking statements contained in the linked content.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios. Management uses these non-GAAP measures and ratios as key metrics in the evaluation of the company’s performance and the consolidated financial results and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers. The company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of the company. In addition, these non-GAAP measures and ratios address questions the company routinely receives from analysts and investors, and in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors.

These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures and ratios. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures and ratios of other companies. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and ratios, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures and ratios. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to the most directly comparable financial measures and ratios calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.

Specific Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Acquired IPR&D and Adjusted EBITDA growth (excluding Acquired IPR&D)

EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is EBITDA (non-GAAP) further adjusted for the items described below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), along with the GAAP measures used by management, most appropriately reflect how the company measures the business internally and sets operational goals and incentives. In particular, the company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) focuses management on the company’s underlying operational results and business performance. As a result, the company uses Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) both to assess the actual financial performance of the company and to forecast future results as part of its guidance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is a useful measure to evaluate current performance. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors. In addition, cash bonuses for the company’s executive officers and other key employees are based, in part, on the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) targets.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest expense, net, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted for the following items:

Asset impairments : The company has excluded the impact of impairments of finite-lived and indefinite-lived intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions and divestitures. The company believes that the adjustments of these items correlate with the sustainability of the company’s operating performance. Although the company excludes impairments of intangible assets from measuring the performance of the company and its business, the company believes that it is important for investors to understand that intangible assets contribute to revenue generation.

: The company has excluded the impact of impairments of finite-lived and indefinite-lived intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions and divestitures. The company believes that the adjustments of these items correlate with the sustainability of the company’s operating performance. Although the company excludes impairments of intangible assets from measuring the performance of the company and its business, the company believes that it is important for investors to understand that intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Restructuring, integration and transformation costs: The company has incurred restructuring costs as it implemented certain strategies, which involved, among other things, improvements to its infrastructure and operations, internal reorganizations and impacts from the divestiture of assets and businesses. With regard to infrastructure and operational improvements which the company has taken to improve efficiencies in the businesses and facilities, these tend to be costs intended to right size the business or organization that fluctuate significantly between periods in amount, size and timing, depending on the improvement project, reorganization or transaction. Additionally, with the completion of the Bausch + Lomb IPO, as the company prepares for post-separation operations, the company is launching certain transformation initiatives that will result in certain changes to and investment in its organizational structure and operations. These transformation initiatives arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and, as is the case with the company’s restructuring efforts, costs associated with these transformation initiatives are expected to fluctuate between periods in amount, size and timing. These out-of-the-ordinary-course charges include third-party advisory costs, as well as certain compensation-related costs. Investors should understand that the outcome of these transformation initiatives may result in future restructuring actions and certain of these charges could recur. The company believes that the adjustments of these items provide supplemental information with regard to the sustainability of the company’s operating performance, allow for a comparison of the financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance and, as a result, provide useful supplemental information to investors.

The company has incurred restructuring costs as it implemented certain strategies, which involved, among other things, improvements to its infrastructure and operations, internal reorganizations and impacts from the divestiture of assets and businesses. With regard to infrastructure and operational improvements which the company has taken to improve efficiencies in the businesses and facilities, these tend to be costs intended to right size the business or organization that fluctuate significantly between periods in amount, size and timing, depending on the improvement project, reorganization or transaction. Additionally, with the completion of the Bausch + Lomb IPO, as the company prepares for post-separation operations, the company is launching certain transformation initiatives that will result in certain changes to and investment in its organizational structure and operations. These transformation initiatives arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and, as is the case with the company’s restructuring efforts, costs associated with these transformation initiatives are expected to fluctuate between periods in amount, size and timing. These out-of-the-ordinary-course charges include third-party advisory costs, as well as certain compensation-related costs. Investors should understand that the outcome of these transformation initiatives may result in future restructuring actions and certain of these charges could recur. The company believes that the adjustments of these items provide supplemental information with regard to the sustainability of the company’s operating performance, allow for a comparison of the financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance and, as a result, provide useful supplemental information to investors. Acquisition-related costs and adjustments excluding amortization

Media Contact:

T.J. Crawford

tj.crawford@bausch.com

(908) 705-2851



Investor Contact:

George Gadkowski

george.gadkowski@bausch.com

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

(908) 927-0735