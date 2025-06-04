Bausch + Lomb Launches Blink® Nourish Lubricating Eye Drops and Blink Boost Lubricating Eye Drops in the United States

Blink Nourish and Blink Boost are now available at most U.S. national retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of Blink Nourish Lubricating eye drops and Blink Boost Lubricating eye drops. Both products are preservative-free, contact-lens friendly and uniquely formulated to provide hydration and comfort for dry eyes in a multi-dose bottle.

"Blink Nourish and Blink Boost deliver the same science-backed, long-lasting relief that consumers have come to rely on from our other Blink eye drop products,” said John Ferris, president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “These preservative-free options provide sufferers of dry eyes – especially those with sensitive eyes – with even more ways to achieve relief."

Blink Nourish is the first and only vitamin-enriched preservative-free eye drop designed to replenish and rebalance the tear film. Enriched with vitamin B12, which gives the drops its rosy color, vitamin C, magnesium and amino acids, Blink Nourish delivers essential nutrients directly to the surface of the eye, promoting long-lasting moisture and comfort. Additionally, its unique, pH-balanced composition instantly hydrates the eye with the active ingredient glycerin. The novel formula also contains hyaluronan (HA), a moisturizer naturally found in tears, and trehalose, which helps promote tear film stability.

Blink Boost contains a combination of naturally inspired ingredients informed by the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society's DEWS II report, including HA and an electrolyte, which are components of natural tears, and an antioxidant, which protects HA from free radicals. The formula is pH-balanced to match healthy tears, making it comfortable when applied.

“These new preservative free eye drops deliver a blend of ingredients that not only hydrate but also promote a healthy ocular surface,” said Gina Wesley, OD, Complete Eye Care, Medina, Minn. “My patients with sensitivities now have two new options from the Blink eye drop portfolio to help address their dry eye symptoms.”

Blink Nourish and Blink Boost are now available at most U.S. national retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon. Blink Nourish has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $15.99 (10mL) and Blink Boost has an MSRP of $13.99 (10mL).

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

