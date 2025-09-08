Bausch Health’s Aesthetic Business, Solta Medical, Surpasses Milestone of 5 Million Skin Tightening Treatments with Thermage(R) Non-Surgical System

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced that the Company's proven Thermage technology has successfully been used to perform more than 5 million skin tightening and smoothing treatments.

Thermage utilizes monopolar radiofrequency energy that can safely heat layers of skin and stimulate collagen production, naturally. With every Thermage treatment, patients embrace a non-invasive path to visibly smoother, tighter skin-rooted in proven technology, backed by patented innovation, and trusted around the globe. Patients rely on Thermage for their yearly facial, body, and eye treatments. It is the only non-invasive technology indicated for use on the upper and lower eyelids for wrinkles.

"Thermage has surpassed 5 million tips used worldwide, a testament to the trusted science behind every treatment," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health. "We want to thank every patient, consumer, healthcare provider, and employee for being part of a global story that keeps growing. Thermage is dedicated to helping individuals enhance their natural beauty through non-invasive skin tightening solutions. We will continue to advance our technology by investing in research and development, as well as gathering clinical evidence. We are just only getting started."

"We are proud to celebrate this incredible milestone achieved by Thermage technology," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Office, Bausch Health. "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to innovative solutions in aesthetics and demonstrates the trust that patients and providers place in our products globally."

About Thermage® FLX system

INDICATIONS

The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles

The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite Relief of minor muscle aches and pain Relief of muscle spasms Temporary improvement of local circulation (blood circulation)



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not undergo Thermage ® treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage ® treatment.

Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage ® system: Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds) In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos In children

The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated.

The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following: Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours. Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days, but can remain up to several weeks. The following adverse effects occur infrequently: The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation. Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment. Numbness, tingling or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks. Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications. Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.



Talk to your doctor for more information about Thermage, and see thermage.com for additional details.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

