Battelle Researchers Demonstrate Biotech Breakthrough for Rare Earth Element Separation

New protein-based approach could strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains and reduce reliance on traditional processing methods

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As demand for critical minerals accelerates with the growth of artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, electric vehicles and energy technologies, researchers are searching for new ways to secure the materials that power modern economies. Battelle scientists have demonstrated a promising biotechnology-based solution that could help address one of the nation's most pressing supply chain challenges: rare earth element processing.

In research published in Chemical Science, Battelle researchers and collaborators demonstrated that engineered calcium-binding proteins can selectively separate rare earth elements with high purity and yield. The work offers a potential alternative to conventional rare earth processing methods and represents a breakthrough in applying biology to critical mineral recovery. The research achieved single-stage, chelator-free separation of lanthanum and neodymium with more than 90% purity and yield while removing non-rare-earth ions from simulated leachate streams and industrial feedstock materials.

The advancement comes as policymakers, manufacturers and technology companies increasingly are focusing on strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals that underpin clean energy systems, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics and national security technologies.

"America's critical minerals challenge is often viewed through the lens of engineering chemistries, but biology may offer an important new part of the separations and recovery solution," said Dr. Kate H. Kucharzyk, Research Leader at Battelle’s Operational Biotechnologies Division. "Our research demonstrates how engineered proteins can selectively recognize and separate rare earth elements with remarkable precision. By leveraging biological mechanisms, we have the opportunity to create more efficient and potentially more sustainable approaches to recover these vital resources."

Rare earth elements are essential for manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, as well as components found in smartphones, advanced electronics, defense systems and emerging AI infrastructure. While demand continues to rise, the separation and purification of rare earth elements remains one of the most complex and costly steps in the supply chain.

Battelle's approach draws inspiration from nature. The team engineered calcium-binding peptides that can selectively interact with specific rare earth elements, creating a highly targeted separation process capable of distinguishing between chemically similar materials that traditionally require multiple processing steps.

The work highlights a growing convergence of biotechnology, materials science and advanced manufacturing, areas increasingly viewed as critical to U.S. competitiveness in strategic technology sectors.

The research was supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Environmental Microbes as a Bioengineering Resource (EMBER) program. Battelle researchers believe the protein-based approach demonstrates significant promise for future scale-up and commercialization efforts, potentially enabling more environmentally friendly and efficient rare earth separation technologies.

As global competition for critical minerals intensifies, Battelle continues to explore transformative solutions at the intersection of biology, chemistry and engineering.

"Critical minerals are essential to the future of energy, computing and national security," Kucharzyk said. "By bringing biotechnology into the conversation, we're expanding the range of solutions available to strengthen domestic supply chains and support future innovation."

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.