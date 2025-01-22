Battelle Names Shannon Bennett New Communications Chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shannon Bennett is the new Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Battelle. Bennett is responsible for leading global marketing and communication strategies as well as brand, community relations, internal communications and reputation management.









Prior to Battelle, Bennett was Vice President of Global Communications at Materion Corporation in Cleveland, where she played a key role in supporting the company’s transformation, overseeing brand and reputation management as well as all internal and external company communications.

Before joining Materion, Bennett held leadership positions at Aleris Corporation as Vice President of Communications and at SUPERVALU as Vice President of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs. Bennett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from St. Michael’s College, and a Master of Science degree in Public Affairs from the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

