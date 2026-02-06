SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Battelle Awarded U.S. EPA STREAMS V Contract to Deliver Nationwide Scientific, Technical, Research, Engineering, and Modeling Support

February 6, 2026 
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle recently won a contract under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Scientific, Technical, Research, Engineering, and Modeling Support (STREAMS V) program, continuing a collaboration with EPA that spans more than four decades. Battelle will provide advanced scientific, engineering, and analytical support across EPA programs and regions over the course of the seven-year contract.



With 44 years of experience supporting EPA through STREAMS I–IV and other major research contracts, Battelle’s work has included work in emerging and high‑priority areas such as PFAS research, sediment sampling, uncrewed aerial systems, and rapid response capabilities demonstrated during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Expanded Teaming Network to Support EPA’s Mission

To supplement Battelle’s internal capabilities, the STREAMS V program includes large and small business partners. These partners provide specialized expertise in areas such as climate modeling, mine remediation, toxicology, data analytics, machine learning, human health risk assessment, and laboratory research. This expanded network enhances flexibility and ensures surge capacity for EPA’s evolving research needs.

Comprehensive Support Across EPA Research Areas

Under STREAMS V, Battelle and its partners will support EPA in areas including:

  • Laboratory, bench‑scale, and pilot‑scale studies
  • Field operations, site characterization, and environmental monitoring
  • Analytical measurement and characterization of chemical and biological contaminants
  • Environmental modeling, data management, and decision‑support tools
  • Communications, stakeholder engagement, and technology transfer

Battelle’s capabilities are supported by extensive laboratory and testing facilities across multiple locations, including specialized environmental, chemical, and biological research assets.

“Our ability to execute high‑value, multidisciplinary environmental projects ensures that EPA will receive high‑quality, reliable, and scientifically sound research across the STREAMS V contract,” said Program Manager Lynn McLeoed.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.


Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org.

