Bambusa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering - October 29, 2026

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBTX) ("Bambusa Therapeutics" or "Bambusa"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, long-acting precision bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,555,555 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Bambusa from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bambusa, are expected to be $168,888,880. In addition, Bambusa has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,583,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock are being offered by Bambusa.

Bambusa's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 30, 2026, under the ticker symbol "BBTX". The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on October 29, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Inc., 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; UBS Securities LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Capital Markets, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, long-acting precision bispecific antibodies designed to redefine standards of care in immunology and inflammation and fundamentally improve patient quality of life. The company combines third-party, advanced antibody engineering and clinically and commercially validated biologic pathways into a single molecule formulated for high-concentration subcutaneous delivery to improve durability, convenience, and clinical differentiation beyond the current capabilities of existing monotherapies. Its pipeline includes BBT001, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-31, in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory skin diseases; BBT002, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5 in clinical development for Type 2 inflammatory disorders; and preclinical programs BBT003 and BBT004 focused on gastroenterology and autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases, respectively.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the commencement of trading of Bambusa's shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the closing of the initial public offering, Bambusa's development plans and the potential advantages of Bambusa's product candidates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," or "predict" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Bambusa's expectations, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in the preliminary prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on October 26, 2026. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

investors@bambusatx.com

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SOURCE Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc.