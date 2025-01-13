Baird-Sponsored Microwave Ablation Training Advances Thyroid Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, recently sponsored another advanced MWA training session in New Orleans. This program offered physicians practical experience with a state-of-the-art treatment designed to deliver quicker recovery and effective management of thyroid nodules.

Led by Dr. Emad Kandil, Professor and Ellis Hanna Chair in Surgery at Tulane University School of Medicine, the session welcomed participation from Dr. Sean P. Nikravan, MD, FACE, an endocrinologist based in Newport Beach, CA, and Dr. Erin H. Lin, DO, a specialist in Surgical Oncology and General Surgery from the University of California, Irvine. Both physicians had the opportunity to observe seven live MWA procedures, refine advanced techniques, and evaluate the unique capabilities of this groundbreaking technology. During the hands-on experience, they honed precision targeting of nodules and observed the high efficiency and quick execution of the procedure, emphasizing its streamlined workflow and potential to enhance patient outcomes.

Following the session, Dr. Nikravan and Dr. Lin participated in post-training discussions with Dr. Kandil, exchanging valuable clinical insights and strategies for adopting MWA in diverse clinical settings. Upon completing the program, both physicians were awarded Certificates of Completion, signifying their readiness to incorporate this advanced treatment modality into their practice.

“Advancing the development of MWA for thyroid nodules requires hands-on training and expert collaboration,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “By supporting specialized programs like this, we are empowering physicians with the practical expertise needed to refine patient care and drive broader adoption of minimally invasive thyroid treatments.”

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

