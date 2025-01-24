Baird Medical to Participate in NASIT 2025 Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology (NASIT) Conference, taking place January 31 – February 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The NASIT Conference is a premier forum for education, research, and collaboration in thyroid interventions, and Baird Medical is honored to participate in this key industry event. The Company’s invitation highlights its growing prominence in the field of microwave ablation while offering a valuable opportunity to engage with global experts, industry leaders, and potential partners.

As a returning participant, Baird Medical is excited to contribute to discussions on the latest advancements in MWA technology and to collaborate with leading experts in interventional thyroidology. The Company also sees this as an opportunity to gain deeper insights into industry trends, optimize its strategic initiatives, and continue driving innovation and growth in global healthcare.

During the conference, Dr. Emad Kandil, Professor and Ellis Hanna Chair in Surgery at Tulane University School of Medicine, will present at the Product Theater, building on his recent milestone of completing 100 MWA cases. His session will provide insights into clinical experiences with MWA in thyroid care.

Baird Medical remains committed to supporting the ongoing advancement of minimally invasive technologies and collaborating with healthcare professionals to explore innovative approaches in thyroid treatment.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

About NASIT

The North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology (NASIT) is the largest multidisciplinary group in the United States dedicated to the field of interventional thyroidology. The society was established to promote the safe integration of ablative thyroid technologies into clinical practice while fostering a collaborative environment that supports education and research in the field. NASIT’s mission is twofold: (1) to ensure the safe adoption of ablative technologies in thyroid treatment and (2) to encourage interdisciplinary cooperation among physicians specializing in interventional thyroidology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

