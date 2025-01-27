Baird Medical Celebrates 2024 Breakthroughs and Accolades, Forging a New Era in Minimally Invasive MWA Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, reflects on a landmark year of innovation and achievement. Despite global market uncertainties, the Company remained at the forefront of medical technology, driving advancements in MWA solutions and expanding its presence in the global healthcare sector.

Nasdaq Listing

On October 2, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Time), Baird Medical successfully listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, marking a significant milestone in its international growth strategy. This listing reinforces the Company’s commitment to innovation, global market expansion, and enhancing shareholder value as it continues to pioneer cutting-edge medical solutions.

Patents

In 2024, Baird Medical further expanded its intellectual property portfolio, securing patents that enhance MWA technology and production efficiency:

Invention Patent: Semi-rigid Penetrating Microwave Ablation Antenna, Transmission Line Structure, and Assembly Method Invention Patent: Assembly Method and Transmission Line Structure for a Semi-flexible Microwave Ablation Antenna Utility Model Patent: Automated Drying Device

These patents center on the design and assembly of microwave ablation antennas, as well as the application of automated drying technology—advancements that showcase the Company’s leadership in refining MWA solutions.

Class III Medical Device Production License in China

The Company obtained a Class III Medical Device Production License in China in 2024, enabling high-volume production and broader market adoption of its advanced medical devices.

Industry Recognition & Awards

Baird Medical’s relentless focus on R&D and commercialization has been recognized through several prestigious industry honors, reinforcing its impact in oncology treatment and medical innovation.

2024 Suzhou Engineering Technology Research Center (Suzhou Tumor Microwave Ablation Treatment System Engineering Technology Research Center)

Jiangsu Province High-Tech Enterprise

“Most Investment Value Award” at the 10th China Medical Industry Innovation Competition

Nanjing Great Wall: A Subsidiary Driving Medical Innovation

As a subsidiary of Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd., Nanjing Great Wall further cemented its position in minimally invasive treatments with four newly granted patents, focused on vascular thermal coagulation, RF ablation catheter optimization, and advanced MWA needle designs:

Patents

Invention Patents Semi-rigid Endovascular Microwave Thermal Coagulation Antenna

Adjustable-Bending Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter and Its Operating Method Utility Model Patents Microwave Ablation Needle with Drilling Functions

Microwave Ablation Probe

Class III Medical Device Registration Certificate in China

Nanjing Great Wall secured a Class III Medical Device Registration Certificate in China (No. 20243010517) for its Disposable Microwave Ablation Needle (Rare Earth Ceramic Needle for Thyroid)—further validating its safety and clinical effectiveness.

ISO 13485 Certification

To enhance international market accessibility, Nanjing Great Wall successfully obtained ISO 13485 certification, demonstrating its commitment to stringent global quality management standards for medical devices.

For Baird Medical and its subsidiaries, 2024 was a year defined by innovation, recognition, and growth. Building on these achievements, Baird Medical is poised to accelerate global expansion, deepen its investment in next-generation ablation technology, and strengthen collaborations with leading healthcare institutions. As the Company continues to push the boundaries of minimally invasive treatment, its focus remains on improving patient outcomes worldwide.

