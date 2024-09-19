B2i Digital Confirmed as Marketing Partner for the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - B2i Digital, Inc. has been selected as a marketing partner for the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, a key networking event connecting executives from 30+ public companies with institutional investors. The conference is scheduled for October 9, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club in New York, NY.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

B2i Digital is the Marketing Partner for ROTH’s Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Presenting companies will be introduced to B2i Digital’s 900,000+ institutional and retail investor community

ROTH’s event joins 12 other B2i Digital Featured Conferences in Fall ’24

Click image above to view full announcement.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company’s story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim’s investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digitalhttps://x.com/b2idigital?mx=2https://www.facebook.com/b2idigitalhttps://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital/https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigitalhttps://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://www.threads.net/@b2i_digital

About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC Contact: Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

imattson-pain@roth.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rothcapitalpartners/

https://www.roth.com

Contacts:

David Shapiro

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

Isabel Mattson-Pain

949-720-5700

imattson-pain@roth.com

Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223829