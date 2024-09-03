B-Secur Elevates Proactive, Efficient Cardiac Care with FDA-Cleared HeartKey® Rhythm Solution

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Secur, a leader in advanced biosensing technology, proudly announces the FDA clearance and launch of HeartKey® Rhythm, a suite of electrocardiogram (ECG) algorithms and analytics designed to enhance clinical confidence, streamline industry efficiency, and improve outcomes for cardiac patients.

Powered by B-Secur’s innovative signal processing engine, HeartKey Rhythm enhances signal clarity by reducing noise, delivering high-quality ECG data. Specifically targeted at the ambulatory ECG (AECG) market, HeartKey Rhythm’s rhythm detection algorithms and signal quality indicators allow clinicians to prioritize their interpretation of data and enable more confident detection of actionable cardiac conditions.

“Achieving FDA clearance for our latest product, HeartKey Rhythm, is a monumental step toward helping providers deliver more timely, efficient and preventative care,” said Alan Foreman, CEO and Co-founder of B-Secur. “This marks our second FDA clearance in just four years, highlighting our relentless drive for innovation and commitment to rapidly bringing impactful solutions to the market.”

“One person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S., and by 2050, the total cost of CVD is expected to triple, reaching $1.851 trillion*. These figures are frankly alarming and underscore the urgent need for technological solutions that drive efficiencies and enable proactive monitoring.”

Alongside the two concurrent challenges of rising costs and an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the healthcare sector also faces another threat – a growing shortage of cardiologists and electrophysiologists. While ECG readings are foundational to cardiac diagnosis and care, they have traditionally been compromised by noise contamination, which limits their usability. Nearly 42% of healthcare professionals say that remote ECGs often require additional testing to confirm results, and 53% find these readings difficult to interpret.

“There is an ever-increasing reliance on ECG data collected outside of a controlled clinical environment,” said Adrian Condon, B-Secur’s CTO and Co-founder. “Our breakthrough FDA cleared product, HeartKey Rhythm, significantly improves the ECG signal processing and rhythm recognition of ambulatory devices and platforms.”

In addition to ambulatory ECG devices (AECG), the rise of consumer wellness wearables, such as smartwatches and rings equipped with ECG capabilities, is generating an influx of data that device manufacturers can use to empower healthcare providers. However, the ability to keep pace with this volume depends on the accuracy and efficiency of ECG interpretation. While HeartKey Rhythm is focused on AECG, B-Secur also offers on-chip solutions designed for consumer wearable devices, further supporting the convergence of these technologies in the fight against heart disease.

B-Secur is backed by Orlando Health, a U.S. hospital and healthcare organization recognized by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024.

* https://academic.oup.com/europace/article/25/Supplement_1/euad122.570/7176641

** https://www.cdc.gov/heart-disease/data-research/facts-stats/index.html

*** https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001258

About B-Secur

an advanced biosensing technology company with AI-powered electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions, is enabling a new level of care and creating new growth for partners in the health and wellness markets with its on-device and cloud applications. With decades of R&D in ECG analysis and front-end design, B-Secur is a leading expert and innovator in noise and artefact detection and reduction, and with its proprietary signal processing provides clinical-grade ECG data and enables faster, more confident diagnosis and better patient care.

B-Secur is a privately held global company with teams in the United States and headquartered in the United Kingdom. It is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

