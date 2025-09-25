B. Braun Receives Nurse Approved Certification for Full IV Solutions Portfolio Not Made with DEHP or PVC, Plastic Irrigation Containers and Pip-Taz in DUPLEX®

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, proudly announces that its entire IV Solutions portfolio not made with DEHP or PVC, Plastic Irrigation Containers, and Piperacillin and Tazobactam (Pip-Taz) in DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System have received the prestigious Nurse Approved Certification.

This certification, awarded through the rigorous Nurse Quality Standards Index process, recognizes B. Braun's commitment to excellence in usability, workflow integration and alignment with nursing practice needs. The Nurse Approved seal affirms the products' design, dependability and value as trusted solutions for nursing professionals.

"As a bedside nurse, I am always looking for ways to be more efficient. Saving time and reducing medication errors are two incredibly important benefits from this product," shared one reviewer about Pip-Taz in DUPLEX in the final Nurse Approved report.

"This milestone reflects B. Braun's continued investment in innovation and quality, ensuring healthcare providers have access to safe, efficient and nurse-endorsed solutions." said Stephanie Pitts, Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, B. Braun.

"For too long, healthcare companies overlooked how poorly designed tools and technologies contribute to nurse burnout, job dissatisfaction and rising turnover," said Rebecca Love, MSN, RN, FIEL, Founder of Nurse Approved. "Often, products intended to support nurses failed them, creating additional burdens instead – adding work rather than reducing it, disrupting workflows and ultimately taking time and focus away from patient care."

"We founded Nurse Approved on the belief that engaging nurses in product development leads to better tools and technologies that truly support nursing workloads and workflows. Today, B. Braun is elevating the industry standard by earning the Nurse Approved Seal of Approval," concluded Love.

The DUPLEX Drug Delivery System, now FDA-approved for Pip-Taz, offers a ready-to-activate, two-compartment container that simplifies bedside administration. By eliminating the need for syringes and vials, DUPLEX Delivery System reduces the amount of process touch points and chance of medication errors, while saving nearly four minutes per dose compared to traditional compounding methods. B. Braun's full line of IV containers are not made with DEHP, PVC or natural rubber latex, reinforcing the company's commitment to patient safety and environmental responsibility.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

About Nurse Approved

Nurse Approved provides independent, third-party certification of healthcare innovations through a rigorous evaluation framework led by experienced nurses. Using the Nurse Quality Standards Index, our certification confirms that products are Tested and Trusted by Nurses to be Nurse Approved.

Backed by a nationwide network of clinical experts, we recognize solutions that demonstrate excellence in usability, workflow integration, and alignment with nursing practice. Owned and led by nurse thought leaders, Nurse Approved delivers credible validation that strengthens healthcare solutions and advances nursing-driven innovation. To learn more about Nurse Approved, please visit our website.

