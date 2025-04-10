B. Braun Medical Inc. Announces US FDA Approval of Piperacillin and Tazobactam for Injection and Sodium Chloride Injection in the DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System

DUPLEX shows less estimated direct labor costs for a pharmacy technician and a nurse to use vs. both Baxter Mini-Bag Plus Container System and traditional compounding1

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Piperacillin and Tazobactam, one of the most utilized injectable antibiotics in the U.S.,2 for use in the Company’s DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System and will begin moving toward a full launch.

Piperacillin and Tazobactam in the DUPLEX Drug Delivery System is a ready-to-activate, two-compartment container that keeps pre-measured medication and diluent separate until the provider is ready to administer at the bedside by simply folding, squeezing and shaking to reconstitute. This system reduces overall process time by nearly four minutes per dose and shows substantial labor time savings compared to both the Baxter Mini-Bag Plus Container System and traditional compounding, offering healthcare professionals a new and efficient way to administer this critical antibiotic combination.1

DUPLEX is also designed to reduce contamination risks and medication errors. The closed-system design helps protect potency and ensures the diluent cannot be delivered without the drug. Furthermore, DUPLEX decreases the likelihood of medication errors by 54% compared to traditional compounding methods based on fewer process steps.1 DUPLEX requires no thawing and can be stored at room temperature or in automated dispensing cabinets.

“We are excited to introduce Piperacillin and Tazobactam in our innovative DUPLEX Drug Delivery System, designed to save time, labor, and space, and reduce waste,” said Jeremy Greene, Senior Director of Marketing at B. Braun Medical. “Enhancing efficiency for nurses and pharmacists aligns with our commitment to providers and the patients they serve. And, the DUPLEX Container is not made with DEHP or PVC, further protecting patients and the environment.”

Piperacillin and Tazobactam in the DUPLEX Drug Delivery System will mark the second DUPLEX Drug launch in 2025 (in addition to Cefazolin 3g) and is one of many planned injectable drugs B. Braun will launch in the U.S. in the next several years to expand its portfolio and help meet the needs of patients for medications in high demand.

For additional information, please visit The DUPLEX Drug Delivery System.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION3

Indication and usage:

Piperacillin and Tazobactam for Injection and Sodium Chloride Injection is a combination of piperacillin, a penicillin-class antibacterial, and tazobactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor. This product is indicated for intra-abdominal infections, nosocomial pneumonia, skin and skin structure injections, female pelvic infections and community-acquired pneumonia.

Contraindications:

Patients with a history of allergic reactions to any of the penicillins, cephalosporins or beta-lactamase inhibitors.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we’re uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

References:

1. B. Braun Data on File

2. IQVIA Q4 All Injectables

3. B. Braun Medical Inc. Piperacillin and Tazobactam for Injection and Sodium Chloride Injection. Package Insert 2025.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-braun-medical-inc-announces-us-fda-approval-of-piperacillin-and-tazobactam-for-injection-and-sodium-chloride-injection-in-the-duplex-drug-delivery-system-302423758.html

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.