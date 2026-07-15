B. Braun Announces Approval and Commercialization of First Generic Sugammadex Injection in the U.S. Market

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a recognized leader in smart infusion therapy and pharmaceutical manufacturing, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL), AP-rated generic BRIDION®1* (Sugammadex Injection) in the U.S. market. The product, which will be available July 28, 2026 in a single-dose vial with a 24-month shelf life, represents B. Braun's first launch of a generic pharmaceutical vial in the U.S. market.

Sugammadex is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide. In clinical studies, Sugammadex Injection demonstrated faster recovery compared to neostigmine and was associated with fewer adverse events in clinical studies.2

"With the launch of Sugammadex Injection, B. Braun is continuing to expand our portfolio of essential injectable medications used in acute care settings," said Jeremy Greene, Senior Director, Pharma Marketing. "This AP-rated generic option provides healthcare systems with an affordable solution and reliable supply of a critical anesthesia reversal agent. The addition helps us continue supporting hospitals and providers in delivering patient care."

References

U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (Orange Book). Sugammadex sodium listing. Accessed May 20, 2026. American Society of Anesthesiologists. 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists practice guidelines. Anesthesiology, 2023. https://journals.lww.com/anesthesiology/fulltext/2023/01000/2023_american_society_of_anesthesiologists.11.aspx

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

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SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.