Azenta to Participate in 10th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

July 31, 2025 | 
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the 10th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial, Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-10th-annual-needham-virtual-medtech--diagnostics-1x1-conference-302517735.html

SOURCE Azenta

