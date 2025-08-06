Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended June 30, 2025; Reiterates Full Year Fiscal 2025 Guidance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.









Quarter Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data



June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







Change











2025







2025







2024







Prior Qtr







Prior Yr.



Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 144







$ 143







$ 144











0 %







(0) % Organic growth







































































(2) % Sample Management Solutions



$ 78







$ 80







$ 81











(3) %







(4) % Multiomics



$ 66







$ 64







$ 64











4 %







4 %



















































































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.01







$ (0.40)







$ (0.00)











NM











NM



Diluted EPS Total



$ (1.15)







$ (0.88)







$ (0.12)











(30) %







NM























































































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.19







$ 0.05







$ 0.14











NM











31 % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations



$ 18







$ 14







$ 14











24 %







27 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations







12.3 %







10.0 %







9.7 %





































Management Comments

"We've made significant changes across the organization and our operational turnaround is progressing as planned. Despite a challenging macro environment, we drove meaningful margin expansion through disciplined cost management and focused execution," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "With a strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, we're well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. We remain on track to meet our full-year goals and are confident that the foundation we are building will support our long-term strategy."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $144 million, flat year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, declined 2% year over year. The year-over-year revenue performance reflects higher revenue in Multiomics, offset by lower revenue in Sample Management Solutions.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $78 million , down 4% year over year. Organic revenue declined 6%, driven by lower revenues in Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Storage, Clinical Biostores and Product Services.

, down 4% year over year. Multiomics revenue was $66 million , up 4% year over year. Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

, up 4% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $0.7 million . Operating margin was (0.5%), up 440 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 47.1%, up 170 basis points year over year, mainly driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution. Operating expenses were $68 million , down 6% year over year, due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower research and development costs, and lower restructuring charges.

. Operating margin was (0.5%), up 440 basis points year over year. Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $8.0 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.01 compared to ($0.00) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.17) due to a non-cash impairment charge of $50 million . Total diluted EPS was ($1.15) , compared to ($0.12) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $7 .9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, an improvement of 340 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 48.5%, up 180 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $62 million, down 4% year over year, driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower research and development costs.

.9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, an improvement of 340 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.

, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.19 , compared to $0.14 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2025

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $565 million , which includes $15 million of cash held in discontinued operations.

, which includes of cash held in discontinued operations. Operating cash flow was $26 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $11 million , and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $15 million .

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

The Company is reiterating its guidance for fiscal year 2025: Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.



Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended











June 30,







June 30,











2025







2024







2025







2024



Revenue















































Products



$ 39,387







$ 44,028







$ 125,169







$ 126,507



Services







104,555











100,264











309,701











295,865



Total revenue







143,942











144,292











434,870











422,372



Cost of revenue















































Products







19,592











26,306











68,085











77,104



Services







56,590











52,508











164,468











157,383



Total cost of revenue







76,182











78,814











232,553











234,487



Gross profit







67,760











65,478











202,317











187,885



Operating expenses















































Research and development







6,685











6,911











19,934











21,957



Selling, general and administrative







61,035











63,972











205,836











202,919



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











4,658



Restructuring charges







754











1,701











4,765











5,915



Total operating expenses







68,474











72,584











230,535











235,449



Operating loss







(714)











(7,106)











(28,218)











(47,564)



Other income















































Interest income, net







4,973











7,925











13,760











27,359



Other income (expense), net







(821)











(377)











1,539











(127)



Income (loss) before income taxes







3,438











442











(12,919)











(20,332)



Income tax expense







2,758











600











14,007











3,220



Income (loss) from continuing operations







680











(158)











(26,926)











(23,552)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(53,486)











(6,424)











(79,676)











(135,634)



Net loss



$ (52,806)







$ (6,582)







$ (106,602)







$ (159,186)



Basic net loss per share:















































Income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 0.01







$ (0.00)







$ (0.59)







$ (0.43)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (1.17)







$ (0.12)







$ (1.74)







$ (2.47)



Basic net loss per share



$ (1.15)







$ (0.12)







$ (2.33)







$ (2.90)



Diluted net loss per share:















































Income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 0.01







$ (0.00)







$ (0.59)







$ (0.43)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (1.17)







$ (0.12)







$ (1.74)







$ (2.47)



Diluted net loss per share



$ (1.15)







$ (0.12)







$ (2.33)







$ (2.90)



Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:















































Basic







45,780











52,963











45,712











54,914



Diluted







45,823











52,963











45,712











54,914





AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)











June 30,







September 30,











2025







2024







































Assets































Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents







270,040







$ 280,030



Short-term marketable securities







48,817











151,162



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,526 and $5,349, respectively)







124,535











156,273



Inventories







80,506











78,923



Short-term restricted cash







2,312











2,069



Prepaid expenses and other current assets







75,243











75,456



Current assets held for sale







77,025











88,894



Total current assets







678,478











832,807



Property, plant and equipment, net







153,641











155,622



Long-term marketable securities







222,168











49,454



Long-term deferred tax assets







779











837



Operating lease right-of-use assets







60,660











60,406



Goodwill







703,614











691,409



Intangible assets, net







108,136











125,042



Other assets







6,180











10,670



Noncurrent assets held for sale







85,479











173,794



Total assets



$ 2,019,135







$ 2,100,041



Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Current liabilities























Accounts payable



$ 37,984







$ 33,344



Deferred revenue







38,216











30,493



Derivative liability







34,656











1,915



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







5,373











5,213



Accrued compensation and benefits







31,540











27,785



Accrued customer deposits







27,220











22,324



Accrued income taxes payable







8,847











9,266



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities







29,884











44,449



Current liabilities held for sale







31,715











30,050



Total current liabilities







245,435











204,839



Long-term tax reserves







425











398



Long-term deferred tax liabilities







20,583











18,084



Long-term operating lease liabilities







52,628











56,683



Other long-term liabilities







9,339











8,874



Noncurrent liabilities held for sale







17,091











42,196



Total liabilities







345,501











331,074



































Stockholders' equity



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







—











—



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,246,710 shares issued and 45,784,841 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024







593











590



Additional paid-in capital







523,395











505,958



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(19,635)











(13,464)



Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024







(200,956)











(200,956)



Retained earnings







1,370,237











1,476,839



Total stockholders' equity







1,673,634











1,768,967



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 2,019,135







$ 2,100,041





AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)











Nine Months Ended June 30,











2025







2024



Cash flows from operating activities































Net loss



$ (106,602)







$ (159,186)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization







46,775











66,899



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











115,975



Loss on assets held for sale







93,025











—



Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs







2,772











10,745



Stock-based compensation







15,887











12,622



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities







(1,318)











(4,706)



Deferred income taxes







(20,025)











(12,478)



Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment







759











297



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable







38,799











(10,923)



Inventories







(8,976)











14,107



Accounts payable







(702)











2,831



Deferred revenue







7,156











(1,635)



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







36











(1,080)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings







3,010











(2,825)



Accrued restructuring costs







(51)











1,125



Other assets and liabilities







(534)











383



Net cash provided by operating activities







70,011











32,151



Cash flows from investing activities































Purchases of property, plant and equipment







(25,997)











(28,013)



Purchases of marketable securities







(312,990)











(378,275)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities







242,527











431,544



Proceeds from other investment







2,130











—



Net investment hedge settlement







3,043











1,476



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities







(91,287)











26,732



Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from issuance of common stock







1,553











1,678



Payments of finance leases







(585)











(584)



Share repurchases







—











(412,755)



Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases







(11,376)











—



Net cash used in financing activities







(10,408)











(411,661)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







4,510











15,596



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(27,174)











(337,182)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







320,990











684,045



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 293,816







$ 346,863



Supplemental disclosures:























Cash paid for income taxes, net







2,243











6,710



Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses







4,652











2,575



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

































June 30,







September 30,











2025







2024



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



$ 270,040







$ 280,030



Cash included in current assets held for sale







15,000











30,899



Short-term restricted cash







2,312











2,069



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets







6,464











7,992



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 293,816







$ 320,990





Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.









Quarter Ended







June 30, 2025







March 31, 2025







June 30, 2024



























per diluted























per diluted























per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$







share







$







share







$







share



Net income / loss from continuing operations



$ 680







$ 0.01







$ (18,185)







$ (0.40)







$ (158)







$ (0.00)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,068











0.05











2,308











0.05











2,047











0.04



Amortization of other intangible assets







4,123











0.09











3,803











0.08











5,132











0.10



Transformation costs(1)







1,542











0.03











5,183











0.11











1,174











0.02



Restructuring charges







754











0.02











3,580











0.08











1,701











0.03



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







58











0.00











688











0.02











74











0.00



Investment income(3)







—











—











(2,130)











(0.05)











—











—



Tax adjustments(4)







—











—











6,900











0.15











41











0.00



Tax effect of adjustments







(742)











(0.02)











(40)











(0.00)











(2,510)











(0.05)



Other adjustments







38











0.00











—











—











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 8,521







$ 0.19







$ 2,107







$ 0.05







$ 7,501







$ 0.14



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







2,215











0.05











8,031











0.18











3,691











0.07



Tax rate







17 %







—











17 %







—











15 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







1,845











0.04











6,690











0.15











3,137











0.06



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 10,366







$ 0.23







$ 8,797







$ 0.19







$ 10,638







$ 0.20







































































































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share







—











45,823











—











45,732











—











52,963













Nine Months Ended











June 30, 2025







June 30, 2024



























per diluted























per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$







share







$







share



Net income / loss from continuing operations



$ (26,926)







$ (0.59)







$ (23,552)







$ (0.43)



Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







5,876











0.13











5,970











0.11



Amortization of other intangible assets







12,499











0.27











15,655











0.29



Transformation costs(1)







9,771











0.21











5,310











0.10



Restructuring charges







4,765











0.10











5,915











0.11



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











4,658











0.08



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







2,316











0.05











4,821











0.09



Investment income(3)







(2,130)











(0.05)











—











—



Tax adjustments(4)







7,308











0.16











3,379











0.06



Tax effect of adjustments







748











0.02











(6,798)











(0.12)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 14,227







$ 0.31







$ 15,358







$ 0.28



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







15,119











0.33











12,102











0.22



Tax rate







17 %







—











15 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







12,549











0.27











10,287











0.19



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 26,776







$ 0.59







$ 25,645







$ 0.47







































































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share







—











45,712











—











54,914













(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.







(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.







(4) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriat









Quarter Ended







Nine Months Ended











June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024







2025







2024



GAAP net loss



$ (52,806)







$ (40,456)







$ (6,582)







$ (106,602)







$ (159,186)



Less: Loss from discontinued operations







(53,486)











(22,271)











(6,424)











(79,676)











(135,634)



GAAP net income / loss from continuing operations







680











(18,185)











(158)











(26,926)











(23,552)



Adjustments:















































































Interest income, net







(4,973)











(4,489)











(7,925)











(13,760)











(27,359)



Income tax expense







2,758











7,680











600











14,007











3,220



Depreciation







8,399











7,818











7,600











23,695











22,415



Amortization of completed technology







2,068











2,308











2,047











5,876











5,970



Amortization of other intangible assets







4,123











3,803











5,132











12,499











15,655



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 13,055







$ (1,065)







$ 7,296







$ 15,391







$ (3,651)













Quarter Ended







Nine Months Ended











June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024







2025







2024



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 13,055







$ (1,065)







$ 7,296







$ 15,391







$ (3,651)



Adjustments:















































































Stock-based compensation







2,215











8,031











3,691











15,119











12,102



Restructuring charges







754











3,580











1,701











4,765











5,915



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)







58











688











74











2,316











4,821



Transformation costs(2)







1,542











5,183











1,174











9,771











5,310



Investment income(3)







—











(2,130)











—











(2,130)











—



Other adjustments







38











—











—











38











—



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 17,662







$ 14,287







$ 13,936







$ 45,270







$ 29,155













(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.







(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.









Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025







March 31, 2025







June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 67,760











47.1 %



$ 65,886











45.9 %



$ 65,478











45.4 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,068











1.4 %







2,308











1.6 %







2,047











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







(127)











(0.1) % Other adjustments







25











0.0 %







(9)











(0.0) %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 69,853











48.5 %



$ 68,185











47.5 %



$ 67,399











46.7 %









Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025







June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 202,317











46.5 %



$ 187,885











44.5 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







5,876











1.4 %







5,970











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







232











0.1 % Other adjustments







25











0.0 %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 208,270











47.9 %



$ 194,087











46.0 %









(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







June 30,







March 31,







June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024







2025







2025







2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 40,437











52.0 %



$ 38,251











47.9 %



$ 36,279











45.0 %



$ 27,323











41.3 %



$ 27,635











43.5 %



$ 29,199











45.9 % Adjustments:































































































































































































Amortization of completed technology







1,208











1.6 %







1,449











1.8 %







1,010











1.3 %







860











1.3 %







859











1.4 %







1,038











1.6 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







(127)











(0.2) %







—











— %







—











— %







—











— % Other adjustments







25











0.0 %







(9)











(0.0) %







—











— %







—











— %







—











— %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 41,670











53.6 %



$ 39,691











49.7 %



$ 37,162











46.1 %



$ 28,183











42.6 %



$ 28,494











44.9 %



$ 30,237











47.5 %









Segment Total











Quarter Ended











June 30,







March 31,







June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 67,760











47.1 %



$ 65,886











45.9 %



$ 65,478











45.4 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,068











1.4 %







2,308











1.6 %







2,048











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







(127)











(0.1) % Other adjustment







25











0.0 %







(9)











(0.0) %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 69,853











48.5 %



$ 68,185











47.5 %



$ 67,399











46.7 %









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Nine Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025







June 30, 2024







June 30, 2025







June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 116,802











48.9 %



$ 102,494











43.8 %



$ 85,515











43.6 %



$ 85,391











45.3 % Adjustments:































































































































Amortization of completed technology







3,296











1.4 %







2,852











1.5 %







2,580











1.3 %







3,118











1.7 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







232











0.1 %







—











— %







—











— % Other adjustments







25











0.0 %







—











— %







—











— %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 120,175











50.3 %



$ 105,578











45.2 %



$ 88,095











44.9 %



$ 88,509











46.9 %









Segment Total











Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025







June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 202,317











46.5 %



$ 187,885











44.5 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







5,876











1.4 %







5,970











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







232











0.1 % Other adjustments







25











0.0 %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 208,270











47.9 %



$ 194,087











46.0 %









(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







June 30,







March 31,







June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024







2025







2025







2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 9,834







$ 567







$ 2,647







$ (4,191)







$ (6,132)







$ (1,630)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







1,208











1,449











1,010











860











859











1,038



Transformation costs(1)







168











2,606











(127)











—











—











—



Restructuring charges







—











—











—











—











(23)











—



Other adjustments







38











(9)











52











—











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 11,248







$ 4,613







$ 3,582







$ (3,331)







$ (5,296)







$ (592)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







June 30,







March 31,







June 30,







June 30,







March 31,







June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024







2025







2025







2024







2025







2025







2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 5,643







$ (5,565)







$ 1,017







$ (6,357)







$ (10,586)







$ (8,123)







$ (714)







$ (16,151)







$ (7,106)



Adjustments:















































































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,068











2,308











2,048











—











—











(1)











2,068











2,308











2,047



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











—











—











4,123











3,803











5,132











4,123











3,803











5,132



Transformation costs(1)







168











2,606











(127)











1,374











2,577











1,301











1,542











5,183











1,174



Restructuring charges







—











(23)











—











754











3,603











1,701











754











3,580











1,701



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











—











—











—











—











—











—



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







—











—











—











58











688











74











58











688











74



Other adjustments







38











(9)











52











2











—











(53)











40











(9)











(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 7,917







$ (683)







$ 2,990







$ (46)







$ 85







$ 31







$ 7,871







$ (598)







$ 3,021













Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Nine Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,











2025







2024







2025







2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 11,963







$ (1,733)







$ (13,710)







$ (9,853)



Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







3,296











2,852











2,580











3,118



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











103











—











—



Transformation costs(1)







2,877











232











—











—



Other adjustments







41











55











3











(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 18,177







$ 1,509







$ (11,127)







$ (6,736)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Nine Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,











2025







2024







2025







2024







2025







2024



GAAP operating loss



$ (1,747)







$ (11,586)







$ (26,471)







$ (35,978)







$ (28,218)







$ (47,564)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







5,876











5,970











—











—











5,876











5,970



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











103











12,499











15,552











12,499











15,655



Transformation costs(1)







2,877











232











6,894











5,078











9,771











5,310



Restructuring charges







—











—











4,765











5,915











4,765











5,915



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











4,658











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







—











—











2,316











4,821











2,316











4,821



Other adjustments







44











54











(3)











(56)











41











(2)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 7,050







$ (5,227)







$ —







$ (10)







$ 7,050







$ (5,237)













(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.







(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











June 30,







June 30,























June 30,







June 30,























June 30,







June 30,



















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 78







$ 81











(4) %



$ 66







$ 64











4 %



$ 144







$ 144











(0) % Currency exchange rates







(2)











—











(2) %







(1)











—











(1) %







(2)











—











(2) % Organic revenue



$ 76







$ 81











(6) %



$ 65







$ 64











3 %



$ 142







$ 144











(2) %









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Nine Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







Nine Months Ended











June 30,







June 30,























June 30,







June 30,























June 30,







June 30,



















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 239







$ 234











2 %



$ 196







$ 189











4 %



$ 435







$ 422











3 % Currency exchange rates







(1)











—











(1) %







(0)











—











(0) %







(2)











—











(0) % Organic revenue



$ 237







$ 234











2 %



$ 196







$ 189











4 %



$ 433







$ 422











3 %

