Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended June 30, 2025; Reiterates Full Year Fiscal 2025 Guidance

August 6, 2025 | 
29 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale.







Quarter Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data



June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





Change







2025





2025





2024





Prior Qtr





Prior Yr.



Revenue from Continuing Operations



$

144





$

143





$

144







0

%





(0)

%

Organic growth





































(2)

%

Sample Management Solutions



$

78





$

80





$

81







(3)

%





(4)

%

Multiomics



$

66





$

64





$

64







4

%





4

%











































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.01





$

(0.40)





$

(0.00)







NM







NM



Diluted EPS Total



$

(1.15)





$

(0.88)





$

(0.12)







(30)

%





NM













































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.19





$

0.05





$

0.14







NM







31

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations



$

18





$

14





$

14







24

%





27

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations





12.3

%





10.0

%





9.7

%



















Management Comments 

"We've made significant changes across the organization and our operational turnaround is progressing as planned. Despite a challenging macro environment, we drove meaningful margin expansion through disciplined cost management and focused execution," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "With a strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, we're well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. We remain on track to meet our full-year goals and are confident that the foundation we are building will support our long-term strategy."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $144 million, flat year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, declined 2% year over year. The year-over-year revenue performance reflects higher revenue in Multiomics, offset by lower revenue in Sample Management Solutions.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $78 million, down 4% year over year.
    • Organic revenue declined 6%, driven by lower revenues in Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Storage, Clinical Biostores and Product Services.
  • Multiomics revenue was $66 million, up 4% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating loss was $0.7 million. Operating margin was (0.5%), up 440 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 47.1%, up 170 basis points year over year, mainly driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution.
    • Operating expenses were $68 million, down 6% year over year, due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower research and development costs, and lower restructuring charges. 
  • Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $8.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.01 compared to ($0.00) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.17) due to a non-cash impairment charge of $50 million. Total diluted EPS was ($1.15), compared to ($0.12) a year ago. 

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating income was $7.9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, an improvement of 340 basis points year over year. 
    • Adjusted gross margin was 48.5%, up 180 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution.
    • Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $62 million, down 4% year over year, driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower research and development costs. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.19, compared to $0.14 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2025

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $565 million, which includes $15 million of cash held in discontinued operations. 
  • Operating cash flow was $26 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $11 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $15 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

  • The Company is reiterating its guidance for fiscal year 2025:
    • Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed. 

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

ir@azenta.com 

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2025





2024





2025





2024



Revenue

























Products



$

39,387





$

44,028





$

125,169





$

126,507



Services





104,555







100,264







309,701







295,865



Total revenue





143,942







144,292







434,870







422,372



Cost of revenue

























Products





19,592







26,306







68,085







77,104



Services





56,590







52,508







164,468







157,383



Total cost of revenue





76,182







78,814







232,553







234,487



Gross profit





67,760







65,478







202,317







187,885



Operating expenses

























Research and development





6,685







6,911







19,934







21,957



Selling, general and administrative





61,035







63,972







205,836







202,919



Impairment of intangible assets























4,658



Restructuring charges





754







1,701







4,765







5,915



Total operating expenses





68,474







72,584







230,535







235,449



Operating loss





(714)







(7,106)







(28,218)







(47,564)



Other income

























Interest income, net





4,973







7,925







13,760







27,359



Other income (expense), net





(821)







(377)







1,539







(127)



Income (loss) before income taxes





3,438







442







(12,919)







(20,332)



Income tax expense





2,758







600







14,007







3,220



Income (loss) from continuing operations





680







(158)







(26,926)







(23,552)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(53,486)







(6,424)







(79,676)







(135,634)



Net loss



$

(52,806)





$

(6,582)





$

(106,602)





$

(159,186)



Basic net loss per share:

























Income (loss) from continuing operations



$

0.01





$

(0.00)





$

(0.59)





$

(0.43)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



$

(1.17)





$

(0.12)





$

(1.74)





$

(2.47)



Basic net loss per share



$

(1.15)





$

(0.12)





$

(2.33)





$

(2.90)



Diluted net loss per share:

























Income (loss) from continuing operations



$

0.01





$

(0.00)





$

(0.59)





$

(0.43)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



$

(1.17)





$

(0.12)





$

(1.74)





$

(2.47)



Diluted net loss per share



$

(1.15)





$

(0.12)





$

(2.33)





$

(2.90)



Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:

























Basic





45,780







52,963







45,712







54,914



Diluted





45,823







52,963







45,712







54,914



 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







June 30,





September 30,







2025





2024





















Assets

















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents





270,040





$

280,030



Short-term marketable securities





48,817







151,162



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,526 and $5,349, respectively)





124,535







156,273



Inventories





80,506







78,923



Short-term restricted cash





2,312







2,069



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





75,243







75,456



Current assets held for sale





77,025







88,894



Total current assets





678,478







832,807



Property, plant and equipment, net





153,641







155,622



Long-term marketable securities





222,168







49,454



Long-term deferred tax assets





779







837



Operating lease right-of-use assets





60,660







60,406



Goodwill





703,614







691,409



Intangible assets, net





108,136







125,042



Other assets





6,180







10,670



Noncurrent assets held for sale





85,479







173,794



Total assets



$

2,019,135





$

2,100,041



Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable



$

37,984





$

33,344



Deferred revenue





38,216







30,493



Derivative liability





34,656







1,915



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs





5,373







5,213



Accrued compensation and benefits





31,540







27,785



Accrued customer deposits





27,220







22,324



Accrued income taxes payable





8,847







9,266



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





29,884







44,449



Current liabilities held for sale





31,715







30,050



Total current liabilities





245,435







204,839



Long-term tax reserves





425







398



Long-term deferred tax liabilities





20,583







18,084



Long-term operating lease liabilities





52,628







56,683



Other long-term liabilities





9,339







8,874



Noncurrent liabilities held for sale





17,091







42,196



Total liabilities





345,501







331,074



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding













Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,246,710 shares issued and 45,784,841 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024





593







590



Additional paid-in capital





523,395







505,958



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(19,635)







(13,464)



Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024





(200,956)







(200,956)



Retained earnings





1,370,237







1,476,839



Total stockholders' equity





1,673,634







1,768,967



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,019,135





$

2,100,041



 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)







Nine Months Ended June 30,







2025





2024



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net loss



$

(106,602)





$

(159,186)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization





46,775







66,899



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets











115,975



Loss on assets held for sale





93,025









Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs





2,772







10,745



Stock-based compensation





15,887







12,622



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities





(1,318)







(4,706)



Deferred income taxes





(20,025)







(12,478)



Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment





759







297



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





38,799







(10,923)



Inventories





(8,976)







14,107



Accounts payable





(702)







2,831



Deferred revenue





7,156







(1,635)



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs





36







(1,080)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings





3,010







(2,825)



Accrued restructuring costs





(51)







1,125



Other assets and liabilities





(534)







383



Net cash provided by operating activities





70,011







32,151



Cash flows from investing activities

















Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(25,997)







(28,013)



Purchases of marketable securities





(312,990)







(378,275)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities





242,527







431,544



Proceeds from other investment





2,130









Net investment hedge settlement





3,043







1,476



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(91,287)







26,732



Cash flows from financing activities

















Proceeds from issuance of common stock





1,553







1,678



Payments of finance leases





(585)







(584)



Share repurchases











(412,755)



Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases





(11,376)









Net cash used in financing activities





(10,408)







(411,661)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





4,510







15,596



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(27,174)







(337,182)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period





320,990







684,045



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$

293,816





$

346,863



Supplemental disclosures:













Cash paid for income taxes, net





2,243







6,710



Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses





4,652







2,575



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets













 





June 30,





September 30,







2025





2024



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



$

270,040





$

280,030



Cash included in current assets held for sale





15,000







30,899



Short-term restricted cash





2,312







2,069



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets





6,464







7,992



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows



$

293,816





$

320,990



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended





June 30, 2025





March 31, 2025





June 30, 2024















per diluted













per diluted













per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$





share





$





share





$





share



Net income / loss from continuing operations



$

680





$

0.01





$

(18,185)





$

(0.40)





$

(158)





$

(0.00)



Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





2,068







0.05







2,308







0.05







2,047







0.04



Amortization of other intangible assets





4,123







0.09







3,803







0.08







5,132







0.10



Transformation costs(1)





1,542







0.03







5,183







0.11







1,174







0.02



Restructuring charges





754







0.02







3,580







0.08







1,701







0.03



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)





58







0.00







688







0.02







74







0.00



Investment income(3)

















(2,130)







(0.05)















Tax adjustments(4)

















6,900







0.15







41







0.00



Tax effect of adjustments





(742)







(0.02)







(40)







(0.00)







(2,510)







(0.05)



Other adjustments





38







0.00



























Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

8,521





$

0.19





$

2,107





$

0.05





$

7,501





$

0.14



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





2,215







0.05







8,031







0.18







3,691







0.07



Tax rate





17

%











17

%











15

%







Stock-based compensation, net of tax





1,845







0.04







6,690







0.15







3,137







0.06



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

10,366





$

0.23





$

8,797





$

0.19





$

10,638





$

0.20





















































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











45,823













45,732













52,963



 





Nine Months Ended







June 30, 2025





June 30, 2024















per diluted













per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$





share





$





share



Net income / loss from continuing operations



$

(26,926)





$

(0.59)





$

(23,552)





$

(0.43)



Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





5,876







0.13







5,970







0.11



Amortization of other intangible assets





12,499







0.27







15,655







0.29



Transformation costs(1)





9,771







0.21







5,310







0.10



Restructuring charges





4,765







0.10







5,915







0.11



Impairment of intangible assets

















4,658







0.08



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)





2,316







0.05







4,821







0.09



Investment income(3)





(2,130)







(0.05)















Tax adjustments(4)





7,308







0.16







3,379







0.06



Tax effect of adjustments





748







0.02







(6,798)







(0.12)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

14,227





$

0.31





$

15,358





$

0.28



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





15,119







0.33







12,102







0.22



Tax rate





17

%











15

%







Stock-based compensation, net of tax





12,549







0.27







10,287







0.19



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

26,776





$

0.59





$

25,645





$

0.47





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











45,712













54,914







(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. 





(4)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriat

 





Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended







June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2025





2024





2025





2024



GAAP net loss



$

(52,806)





$

(40,456)





$

(6,582)





$

(106,602)





$

(159,186)



Less: Loss from discontinued operations





(53,486)







(22,271)







(6,424)







(79,676)







(135,634)



GAAP net income / loss from continuing operations





680







(18,185)







(158)







(26,926)







(23,552)



Adjustments:









































Interest income, net





(4,973)







(4,489)







(7,925)







(13,760)







(27,359)



Income tax expense





2,758







7,680







600







14,007







3,220



Depreciation





8,399







7,818







7,600







23,695







22,415



Amortization of completed technology





2,068







2,308







2,047







5,876







5,970



Amortization of other intangible assets





4,123







3,803







5,132







12,499







15,655



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$

13,055





$

(1,065)





$

7,296





$

15,391





$

(3,651)



 





Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended







June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2025





2024





2025





2024



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$

13,055





$

(1,065)





$

7,296





$

15,391





$

(3,651)



Adjustments:









































Stock-based compensation





2,215







8,031







3,691







15,119







12,102



Restructuring charges





754







3,580







1,701







4,765







5,915



Impairment of intangible assets





























4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)





58







688







74







2,316







4,821



Transformation costs(2)





1,542







5,183







1,174







9,771







5,310



Investment income(3)











(2,130)













(2,130)









Other adjustments





38



















38









Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$

17,662





$

14,287





$

13,936





$

45,270





$

29,155







(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. 

 





Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025





March 31, 2025





June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

67,760







47.1

%



$

65,886







45.9

%



$

65,478







45.4

%

Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





2,068







1.4

%





2,308







1.6

%





2,047







1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)











%











%





(127)







(0.1)

%

Other adjustments





25







0.0

%





(9)







(0.0)

%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

69,853







48.5

%



$

68,185







47.5

%



$

67,399







46.7

%

 





Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025





June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

202,317







46.5

%



$

187,885







44.5

%

Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





5,876







1.4

%





5,970







1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)





52







0.0

%





232







0.1

%

Other adjustments





25







0.0

%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

208,270







47.9

%



$

194,087







46.0

%





(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





March 31,





June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2025





2024





2025





2025





2024



GAAP gross profit



$

40,437







52.0

%



$

38,251







47.9

%



$

36,279







45.0

%



$

27,323







41.3

%



$

27,635







43.5

%



$

29,199







45.9

%

Adjustments:

































































































Amortization of completed technology





1,208







1.6

%





1,449







1.8

%





1,010







1.3

%





860







1.3

%





859







1.4

%





1,038







1.6

%

Transformation costs(1)











%











%





(127)







(0.2)

%











%











%











%

Other adjustments





25







0.0

%





(9)







(0.0)

%











%











%











%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

41,670







53.6

%



$

39,691







49.7

%



$

37,162







46.1

%



$

28,183







42.6

%



$

28,494







44.9

%



$

30,237







47.5

%

 





Segment Total







Quarter Ended







June 30,





March 31,





June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2025





2024



GAAP gross profit



$

67,760







47.1

%



$

65,886







45.9

%



$

65,478







45.4

%

Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





2,068







1.4

%





2,308







1.6

%





2,048







1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)











%











%





(127)







(0.1)

%

Other adjustment





25







0.0

%





(9)







(0.0)

%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

69,853







48.5

%



$

68,185







47.5

%



$

67,399







46.7

%

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025





June 30, 2024





June 30, 2025





June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

116,802







48.9

%



$

102,494







43.8

%



$

85,515







43.6

%



$

85,391







45.3

%

Adjustments:

































































Amortization of completed technology





3,296







1.4

%





2,852







1.5

%





2,580







1.3

%





3,118







1.7

%

Transformation costs(1)





52







0.0

%





232







0.1

%











%











%

Other adjustments





25







0.0

%











%











%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

120,175







50.3

%



$

105,578







45.2

%



$

88,095







44.9

%



$

88,509







46.9

%

 





Segment Total







Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30, 2025





June 30, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

202,317







46.5

%



$

187,885







44.5

%

Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





5,876







1.4

%





5,970







1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)





52







0.0

%





232







0.1

%

Other adjustments





25







0.0

%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

208,270







47.9

%



$

194,087







46.0

%





(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





March 31,





June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2025





2024





2025





2025





2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$

9,834





$

567





$

2,647





$

(4,191)





$

(6,132)





$

(1,630)



Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





1,208







1,449







1,010







860







859







1,038



Transformation costs(1)





168







2,606







(127)





















Restructuring charges





























(23)









Other adjustments





38







(9)







52





















Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

11,248





$

4,613





$

3,582





$

(3,331)





$

(5,296)





$

(592)



 





Total Segments





Corporate





Total







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





March 31,





June 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2025





2024





2025





2025





2024





2025





2025





2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$

5,643





$

(5,565)





$

1,017





$

(6,357)





$

(10,586)





$

(8,123)





$

(714)





$

(16,151)





$

(7,106)



Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





2,068







2,308







2,048



















(1)







2,068







2,308







2,047



Amortization of other intangible assets























4,123







3,803







5,132







4,123







3,803







5,132



Transformation costs(1)





168







2,606







(127)







1,374







2,577







1,301







1,542







5,183







1,174



Restructuring charges











(23)













754







3,603







1,701







754







3,580







1,701



Impairment of intangible assets























































Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)























58







688







74







58







688







74



Other adjustments





38







(9)







52







2













(53)







40







(9)







(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

7,917





$

(683)





$

2,990





$

(46)





$

85





$

31





$

7,871





$

(598)





$

3,021



 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,







2025





2024





2025





2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$

11,963





$

(1,733)





$

(13,710)





$

(9,853)



Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





3,296







2,852







2,580







3,118



Amortization of other intangible assets











103















Transformation costs(1)





2,877







232















Other adjustments





41







55







3







(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

18,177





$

1,509





$

(11,127)





$

(6,736)



 





Total Segments





Corporate





Total







Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



June 30,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,







2025





2024





2025





2024





2025





2024



GAAP operating loss



$

(1,747)





$

(11,586)





$

(26,471)





$

(35,978)





$

(28,218)





$

(47,564)



Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





5,876







5,970



















5,876







5,970



Amortization of other intangible assets











103







12,499







15,552







12,499







15,655



Transformation costs(1)





2,877







232







6,894







5,078







9,771







5,310



Restructuring charges

















4,765







5,915







4,765







5,915



Impairment of intangible assets























4,658













4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)

















2,316







4,821







2,316







4,821



Other adjustments





44







54







(3)







(56)







41







(2)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

7,050





$

(5,227)





$





$

(10)





$

7,050





$

(5,237)







(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics





Azenta Total







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







June 30,





June 30,













June 30,





June 30,













June 30,





June 30,











Dollars in millions



2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change



Revenue



$

78





$

81







(4)

%



$

66





$

64







4

%



$

144





$

144







(0)

%

Currency exchange rates





(2)













(2)

%





(1)













(1)

%





(2)













(2)

%

Organic revenue



$

76





$

81







(6)

%



$

65





$

64







3

%



$

142





$

144







(2)

%

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics





Azenta Total







Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,













June 30,





June 30,













June 30,





June 30,











Dollars in millions



2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change



Revenue



$

239





$

234







2

%



$

196





$

189







4

%



$

435





$

422







3

%

Currency exchange rates





(1)













(1)

%





(0)













(0)

%





(2)













(0)

%

Organic revenue



$

237





$

234







2

%



$

196





$

189







4

%



$

433





$

422







3

%

 

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-reports-third-quarter-results-for-fiscal-2025-ended-june-30-2025-reiterates-full-year-fiscal-2025-guidance-302521571.html

SOURCE Azenta

