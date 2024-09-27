Aytu BioPharma Reports Fiscal 2024 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operational and Financial Results

Full year fiscal 2024 consolidated net revenue of $81.0 million; Rx Segment net revenue of $65.2 million

Full year fiscal 2024 ADHD Portfolio net revenue up 23% compared to fiscal 2023

Full year fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA1 improved to $9.2 million, up by $5.7 million compared to fiscal 2023

$20.0 million cash balance at June 30, 2024

Company expects Rx Segment net revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025 from current levels

Company to host conference call and webcast today, September 26, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced operational and financial results for the fiscal 2024 full year and fourth quarter.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Consolidated net revenue was $81.0 million versus $107.4 million in the prior year period. The change primarily reflects the Company’s wind down of its Consumer Health Segment as part of the strategic mandate to focus its business solely on its Rx Segment, in an effort to drive long-term stockholder value.

ADHD Portfolio (Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®) net revenue increased 23% to $57.8 million versus $46.9 million in fiscal 2023. The Company expects net revenue growth across the Rx Segment in fiscal 2025.

Rx Segment gross margin improved to 75% in fiscal 2024 compared to 71% in fiscal 2023.

Consumer Health Segment net revenue during fiscal 2024 was $15.8 million, a decrease of 53% versus fiscal 2023, in line with the Company’s strategy to discontinue the Consumer Health Segment. As previously announced, the Company completed the wind down and divestiture its Consumer Health Segment in July 2024.

Net loss during fiscal 2024 was $15.8 million, or $2.86 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $17.1 million, or $5.11 net loss per share, in fiscal 2023.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million in fiscal 2024 compared to $3.5 million in fiscal 2023. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $20.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $23.0 million at June 30, 2023.

Successfully refinanced existing term loan and extended revolving credit facility on more favorable terms to the Company. In addition, the Company received $3.5 million of additional capital through the exercise of warrants, a portion of which was used to pay down the term loan indebtedness.

Q4 Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Consolidated net revenue was $18.0 million versus $30.7 million in the prior year period and reflects the Company’s continued planned wind down of its Consumer Health Segment and change in payor coverage, which impacted the Pediatric Portfolio. Pediatric Portfolio unit sales have grown 115% from July 1, 2024, to September 25, 2024.

ADHD Portfolio (Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®) net revenue decreased 13% to $13.8 million versus $15.9 million in Q4 fiscal 2023, reflecting timing differences between the third and fourth quarters of the prior year’s period. Net revenue for the ADHD Portfolio increased 8% to $26.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2024 versus $24.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Rx Segment gross margin improved to 76% in Q4 2024 compared to 75% in Q4 2023.

Consumer Health Segment net revenue during Q4 2024 was $3.4 million, a decrease of 54% versus Q4 2023, in line with the Company’s strategy to discontinue the Consumer Health Segment. As previously announced, the Company completed the wind down and divestiture its Consumer Health Segment in July 2024.

Net loss during Q4 2024 was $4.6 million, or $0.82 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.59 net loss per share, in Q4 2023.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million in Q4 2024 compared to $7.7 million in Q4 2023.

Management Discussion

“During fiscal 2024, we continued to successfully reposition Aytu as a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel prescription therapeutics. Over the past year, we successfully wound down and subsequently announced the sale of our Consumer Health business, which was completed in July 2024. This renewed focus on our higher-margin Rx Segment, coupled with the successful implementation of a number of cost saving initiatives, resulted in consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million in fiscal 2024 compared to $3.5 million in fiscal 2023, an improvement of 162%" commented Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu. “Even more impressive is the transition from just two years ago when our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a negative $21.5 million, highlighting a positive swing of more than $30 million over the past two years. Looking to the future, we continue to focus on driving prescription growth and leveraging the unique capabilities of our commercial platform, including Aytu RxConnect. This unique program provides tremendous benefits to patients and healthcare providers through transparent and predictable drug pricing, propelling future revenue growth and efficiencies.”

“Within our Rx Segment, our ADHD Portfolio net revenue increased 23% for the full year and experienced an 8% year-over-year increase during the second half of the fiscal year. Further, our Pediatric Portfolio continues to be impacted by payer changes that occurred in September 2023 but we remain convicted that the Pediatric Portfolio will return to growth from these current levels. We have implemented a number of commercial initiatives that give us confidence that we can get back to growth mode across the Pediatric Portfolio. We are seeing early momentum with those growth initiatives as pediatric product unit shipments have increased 115% from July 1, 2024, to September 25, 2024. We remain focused on driving prescription demand, improved coverage and patient access across our entire portfolio, and we fully expect to see Rx Segment net revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth from fiscal 2024 levels for the full year of fiscal 2025.”

“The strategic and operational initiatives we have implemented have allowed us to maintain a strong cash position, which was in excess of $20 million at the end of the fiscal year. This successful execution was further recognized financially through the receipt of $3.5 million of proceeds from the exercise of warrants, of which a portion was used as a capital source to pay down some of our existing term loan as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet. We also successfully refinanced our existing term loan and extended our revolving credit facility during the fourth quarter on more favorable terms to the Company. We remain confident that with our strategic focus on cash flows and earnings, we will continue to further enhance the financial profile of the Company via revenue growth and bottom-line improvement going forward.”

Non-Core Business Update

In June 2023, the Company announced that it had instituted a strategic mandate focusing its business solely on its Rx Segment, in an effort to drive long-term stockholder value. The Company has generated positive adjusted EBITDA for both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, as well as for eight of the last reported nine quarters for Rx, excluding the Consumer Health Segment and pipeline R&D (the “Rx Business”). This concentration on the Rx Business follows the successful completion of the wind down and divestiture of the Consumer Health Segment in July of 2024.

This goal of emphasizing profitability was initially started with the indefinite suspension of all pipeline clinical development programs announced in October 2022 to minimize research and development expense until such time that the Company can fund those efforts with internally generated cash flows or through strategic partnerships. During fiscal 2023, the Consumer Health Segment contributed adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.6 million and pipeline programs contributed adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.6 million, while the Company’s Rx Business contributed adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million. For fiscal 2024, the Company’s Rx Business contributed adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million.

Segment Reporting

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Rx Segment net revenue $ 14,593 $ 23,313 $ 65,183 $ 73,799 Consumer Health Segment net revenue 3,383 7,419 15,819 33,600 Total net revenue $ 17,976 $ 30,732 $ 81,002 $ 107,399 ADHD Portfolio net revenue $ 13,758 $ 15,878 $ 57,784 $ 46,855 Pediatric Portfolio net revenue 841 7,225 7,280 25,377 Other (1) (6 ) 210 119 1,567 Total Rx Segment net revenue $ 14,593 $ 23,313 $ 65,183 $ 73,799

(1) Other includes discontinued or deprioritized products.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the full year fiscal 2024 was $81.0 million, compared to $107.4 million for the prior year period. The change primarily reflects the Company’s wind down of its Consumer Health Segment as part of the strategic mandate to focus its business solely on its Rx Segment, in an effort to drive long-term stockholder value.

Net revenue from the Rx Segment for the full year of fiscal 2024 was $65.2 million compared to $73.8 million in the prior year period. The ADHD Portfolio (Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®) experienced a 23% increase in net revenue to $57.8 million for full year fiscal 2024, compared to the prior year period. The Pediatric Portfolio (Karbinal® ER, Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®) net revenue decreased to $7.3 million largely due to payor changes that impacted prescriptions. Pediatric Portfolio unit shipments have increased 115% from July 1, 2024, through September 25, 2024.

Net revenue from the Consumer Health Segment was $15.8 million for full year fiscal 2024, a decrease of 53% over the same period last year. As previously announced, the Company completed the wind down and divestiture of its Consumer Health Segment in July of 2024 and expects that discontinuing this segment will improve operating cash flows and drive long-term stockholder value.

Consolidated gross profit was $54.6 million, or 67% of net revenue, for full year fiscal 2024, compared to $66.6 million, or 62% of net revenue, in the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the Rx Segment was 75% for full year fiscal 2024, compared with 71% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses, excluding amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, impairment expense and gain from contingent consideration, were $52.3 million for full year fiscal 2024 compared to $74.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease was a result of reduced Consumer Health spending and improved operational efficiencies.

Loss from operations for full year fiscal 2024 was $5.3 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for full year fiscal 2024 was $15.8 million, or $2.86 net loss per share, compared to a $17.1 million net loss, or $5.11 net loss per share, in the prior year period. The fiscal 2024 full year results were impacted by $2.4 million of restructuring costs and $0.7 million of inventory impairment associated with the previously announced wind down of the Consumer Health Segment and Grand Prairie, Texas manufacturing facility as well as $4.4 million of derivative warrant liabilities loss due primarily to the increase in the Company’s stock price, $0.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt, and $1.8 million of income tax expense.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million for full year fiscal 2024, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period, a $5.7 million increase. Adjusted EBITDA for the Rx Business was $10.8 million for full year fiscal 2024, compared to $9.7 million in the prior year period, a $1.2 million increase.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024, were $20.0 million compared to $23.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Q4 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $30.7 million for the prior year period.

Net revenue from the Rx Segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.6 million compared to $23.3 million in the prior year period. The ADHD Portfolio (Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®) experienced a 13% decrease in net revenue to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to the prior year period, largely as a result of normalization of the ADHD market supply chain. Net revenue for the ADHD Portfolio increased 8% to $26.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2024 versus $24.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2023. This net revenue growth was achieved despite the ADHD market supply chain normalization that occurred in the second half of 2024. The Pediatric Portfolio (Karbinal® ER, Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®) net revenue decreased to $0.8 million largely due to payor changes that impacted prescriptions. Growth of the ADHD Portfolio and Pediatric Portfolio is expected in fiscal 2025. Pediatric Portfolio unit shipments have increased 115% from July 1, 2024, through September 25, 2024.

Net revenue from the Consumer Health Segment was $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of 54% over the same quarter last year. As previously announced, the Company completed the wind down and divestiture of its Consumer Health Segment in July of 2024 and expects that discontinuing this segment will improve operating cash flows and drive long-term stockholder value.

Consolidated gross profit was $11.9 million, or 66% of net revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $18.6 million, or 60% of net revenue, in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the Rx Segment was 76% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with 75% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses, excluding amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, impairment expense and gain from contingent consideration, were $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease was a result of reduced Consumer Health spending and improved operational efficiencies.

Loss from operations during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $3.7 million compared to income from operations of $0.2 million in the prior year period.

Net loss during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.6 million, or $0.82 net loss per share, compared to a $2.5 million net loss, or $0.59 net loss per share, in the prior year period. The fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results were impacted by $2.1 million of restructuring costs and $0.7 million of inventory impairment associated with the previously announced wind down of the Consumer Health Segment and Grand Prairie, Texas manufacturing facility as well as $1.5 million of derivative warrant liabilities gain due primarily to the decrease in the Company’s stock price, $0.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt, and $0.7 million of income tax expense.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period, a $6.2 million decrease resulting largely from the decrease in the Pediatric Portfolio net revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the Rx Business was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period, a $6.2 million decrease.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company’s prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with: the Company's plans relating to the Company's ability to efficiently wind down the Consumer Health Segment, the Company's ability to complete the manufacturing transfer of Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®, the Company's overall financial and operational performance, potential adverse changes to the Company's financial position or our business, the results of operations, strategy and plans, changes in capital markets and the ability of the Company to finance operations in the manner expected, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, our partners performing their required activities, our anticipated future cash position, regulatory and compliance challenges and future events under current and potential future collaborations.

Footnote 1

Aytu uses the term adjusted EBITDA, which is a term not defined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company uses this term because it is a widely accepted financial indicator utilized to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. The Company believes that presenting adjusted EBITDA by certain categories allows investors to evaluate the various performance of these categories. The Company’s method of computation of adjusted EBITDA may or may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe that net income (loss) is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP that is most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA. See below for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 17,976 $ 30,732 $ 81,002 $ 107,399 Cost of sales 6,070 12,168 26,416 40,767 Gross profit 11,906 18,564 54,586 66,632 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 6,411 7,982 26,958 41,448 General and administrative 4,677 6,113 22,514 28,630 Research and development 1,044 465 2,791 4,095 Amortization of intangible assets 1,303 1,195 5,212 4,788 Restructuring costs 2,121 - 2,365 - Impairment expense - 3,105 - 5,705 Gain from contingent consideration - (465 ) - (969 ) Total operating expenses 15,556 18,395 59,840 83,697 (Loss) income from operations (3,650 ) 169 (5,254 ) (17,065 ) Other income, net 48 82 568 184 Interest expense (1,189 ) (1,334 ) (4,792 ) (4,963 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain (loss) 1,463 (1,374 ) (4,004 ) 4,793 Loss on extinguishment of debt (594 ) - (594 ) - Loss before income tax (3,922 ) (2,457 ) (14,076 ) (17,051 ) Income tax expense (695 ) - (1,768 ) - Net loss $ (4,617 ) $ (2,457 ) $ (15,844 ) $ (17,051 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 5,619,726 4,144,098 5,537,957 3,339,906 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.82 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (2.86 ) $ (5.11 )

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,006 $ 22,985 Accounts receivable, net 23,617 28,937 Inventories 12,633 11,995 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,635 7,162 Total current assets 61,891 71,079 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 693 1,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 829 2,054 Intangible assets, net 52,453 58,970 Other non-current assets 2,229 2,545 Total non-current assets 56,204 65,384 Total assets $ 118,095 $ 136,463 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,440 $ 13,478 Accrued liabilities 38,574 46,799 Revolving credit facility 2,395 1,563 Current portion of debt 1,857 85 Other current liabilities 8,962 7,090 Total current liabilities 62,228 69,015 Non-current liabilities: Debt, net of current portion 10,877 14,713 Derivative warrant liabilities 12,745 6,403 Other non-current liabilities 4,529 6,975 Total non-current liabilities 28,151 28,091 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 5,972,638 and 5,517,174 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 347,688 343,485 Accumulated deficit (319,973 ) (304,129 ) Total stockholders’ equity 27,716 39,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 118,095 $ 136,463

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA - Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 Rx

Business Consumer

Health Pipeline

R&D Consolidated Net loss - GAAP $ (11,163 ) $ (3,698 ) $ (983 ) $ (15,844 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,910 1,547 - 7,457 Stock-based compensation expense 2,374 540 - 2,914 Other income, net (568 ) - - (568 ) Interest expense 4,757 35 - 4,792 Derivative warrant liabilities loss 4,004 - - 4,004 One-time transactions 1,001 - - 1,001 Income tax expense 1,768 - - 1,768 Inventory impairment due to wind down - 730 - 730 Restructuring costs 2,156 209 - 2,365 Loss on extinguishment of debt 594 - - 594 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 10,833 $ (637 ) $ (983 ) $ 9,213

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 Rx

Business Consumer

Health Pipeline

R&D Consolidated Net loss - GAAP $ (4,694 ) $ (9,761 ) $ (2,596 ) $ (17,051 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,271 1,116 - 7,387 Stock-based compensation expense 5,699 324 22 6,045 Other income, net (184 ) - - (184 ) Interest expense 4,908 55 - 4,963 Gain from contingent consideration (578 ) (391 ) - (969 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain (4,793 ) - - (4,793 ) One-time transactions 300 - - 300 Impairment expense 2,730 5,094 - 7,824 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 9,659 $ (3,563 ) $ (2,574 ) $ 3,522

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA - Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Rx

Business Consumer Health Pipeline

R&D Consolidated Net loss - GAAP $ (2,633 ) $ (1,385 ) $ (599 ) $ (4,617 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,398 385 - 1,783 Stock-based compensation expense 243 110 - 353 Other income, net (48 ) - - (48 ) Interest expense 1,181 8 - 1,189 Derivative warrant liabilities gain (1,463 ) - - (1,463 ) One-time transactions 150 - - 150 Income tax expense 695 - - 695 Inventory impairment due to wind down - 730 - 730 Restructuring costs 1,912 209 - 2,121 Loss on extinguishment of debt 594 - - 594 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 2,029 $ 57 $ (599 ) $ 1,487

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Rx

Business Consumer

Health Pipeline

R&D Consolidated Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 3,677 $ (6,098 ) $ (36 ) $ (2,457 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,562 274 - 1,836 Stock-based compensation expense 784 115 - 899 Impairment expense 130 5,094 - 5,224 Other income, net (82 ) - - (82 ) Interest expense 1,287 47 - 1,334 Gain from contingent consideration (465 ) - - (465 ) Derivative warrant liabilities loss 1,374 - - 1,374 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 8,267 $ (568 ) $ (36 ) $ 7,663

