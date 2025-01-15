PHOENIX, ARIZONA— Axsendo Clinical Research (ACR) is proud to announce a new research partnership with Peak Heart & Vascular, a leading, private cardiovascular practice in Arizona. Peak Heart & Vascular’s renowned team of board-certified cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and electrophysiologists, with decades of experience, makes them uniquely positioned to lead cutting-edge cardiovascular drug, device, and procedure trials.

With the ability to treat the entire spectrum of cardiovascular diseases, Peak Heart & Vascular provides care through both their state-of-the-art outpatient surgery centers and medical clinics. Their patient-centered approach, integrated specialties, and commitment to research align perfectly with Axsendo Clinical Research’s mission to improve access to clinical trials and innovative therapies.

“Our collaboration with Axsendo Clinical allows us to expand research opportunities that directly benefit our growing cardiovascular patient population,” said Dr. Stephen Smith, Partner and Vascular Surgeon at Peak Heart & Vascular. “By conducting trials in-house, we can offer new treatment options to our patients while continuing to lead the way in cardiovascular advancements.”

Axsendo Clinical Research shared its vision for the partnership, emphasizing the need to bridge gaps in patient access to clinical research. “Too often, life-changing advancements in medicine feel out of reach for patients who need them the most,” said Dominic Doenges, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Axsendo Clinical Research. “By partnering with Peak Heart & Vascular, we’re not just opening doors to new therapies—we’re breaking down barriers. Together, we’re proving that research doesn’t have to be a luxury; it can be an integral part of compassionate, high-quality care.”

This partnership underscores Peak Heart & Vascular’s dedication to improving patient outcomes through research, education, and the latest medical technologies, ensuring they remain at the forefront of cardiovascular care in Arizona.

About Peak Heart & Vascular

Peak Heart & Vascular is a leading cardiovascular practice serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and Northern Arizona, dedicated to providing comprehensive heart and vascular care. Founded by a team of highly seasoned, board-certified cardiologists, electrophysiologists, and vascular surgeons, the practice is highly regarded within the community and has been awarded for excellence in patient care, innovation, and research. In addition to its clinical offices, Peak Heart & Vascular operates state-of-the-art outpatient surgery centers, offering patients access to minimally invasive procedures in a convenient and cost-effective setting. These centers have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® Accreditation, ensuring the highest standards of safety and care. Learn more at peakheart.com.

About Axsendo Clinical Research

Axsendo Clinical Research is a leading clinical research organization dedicated to advancing medical science through innovative clinical trials. With a focus on bringing research opportunities closer to diverse communities, Axsendo partners with healthcare providers across multiple specialties to improve patient access to cutting-edge treatments. For more information, visit www.AxsendoClinicalResearch.com

