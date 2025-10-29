Avvio Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Avvio Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avvio Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation kidney stone treatment technologies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) to the Avvio Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS). The designation highlights the system’s potential to improve outcomes, reduce complications, and expand access to minimally invasive, anesthesia-sparing kidney stone care for millions of patients affected by ureteral stones each year.

The FDA Breakthrough Device Designation program is designed to accelerate patient access to technologies that represent a meaningful advance in safety or effectiveness. The designation provides priority engagement and an accelerated review pathway, allowing Avvio Medical to collaborate more closely with FDA reviewers as it finalizes its clinical program and prepares for a De Novo submission in early 2026.

“The FDA’s recognition of Avvio ELS as a Breakthrough Device marks a significant milestone for our company and for the patients who stand to benefit from more accessible, less invasive treatment,” said Paul Molloy, CEO of Avvio Medical. “This designation not only validates the strength of our clinical evidence but also gives us a clear, collaborative path with the FDA as we move toward De Novo submission and eventual market launch.”

The FDA also considers health equity and access in its Breakthrough decisions, recognizing innovations that can reduce disparities in care. The Avvio ELS enables stone treatments outside the operating room, in outpatient and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) settings and eventually in doctors’ offices, eliminating the routine need for general anesthesia or stenting. This approach supports value-based care, lowers procedural costs, and shortens patient recovery times – all while increasing availability of treatment in community settings and broadening access for the Medicare-aged population which is disproportionately represented in stone disease incidence.

Avvio Medical is currently conducting its pivotal ELS clinical trial in the United States under an active IDE, with plans for a U.S. commercial launch following FDA clearance in 2026. To learn more about the ELS trial, click here.

About the Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS)

The AVVIO ELS introduces microbubble enhanced acoustic cavitation lithotripsy that enables kidney stone treatments to move out of the traditional operating room and into more accessible outpatient settings. The system provides a single, minimally invasive therapy suitable for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and cystoscopy suites, without requiring general anesthesia, fluoroscopy, or costly capital equipment. This innovation offers compelling clinical and economic advantages for both patients and providers.

About Avvio Medical

Avvio Medical is a privately held medical technology company based in San Francisco dedicated to transforming the treatment of urinary stones. Its breakthrough platform is designed to improve patient experience, reduce healthcare costs, and expand access to care by offering a fast, minimally invasive solution suitable for a wide range of clinical settings. The company’s system eliminates the routine need for general anesthesia or stenting, streamlining the treatment pathway for both patients and healthcare professionals. For more information, visit www.avviomedical.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Molloy

Chief Executive Officer

Avvio Medical, Inc.

Email: paul.molloy@avviomed.com

Tel: (415) 887-2037