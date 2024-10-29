SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avinger to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

October 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1- 973-528-0011 and use passcode 442577. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.avinger.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Avinger’s website, www.avinger.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Avinger, Inc.
Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with vascular disease in the peripheral and coronary arteries. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye® family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), estimated to affect more than 200 million people worldwide. Avinger is developing its first product application for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD), an image-guided system for CTO-crossing in the coronary arteries, which provides the opportunity to redefine a large and underserved market. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

