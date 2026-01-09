SUBSCRIBE
Averna Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel genomic medicines based on gene insertion technology, today announced that Tom Barnes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT in San Francisco.

About Averna Therapeutics

Averna is a biotechnology company developing genomic medicines designed to insert any gene or genetic instruction of interest safely and efficiently into "safe harbor" sites in the genome. Our platform configures a modular, all-RNA system combined with multiple LNP delivery solutions. This proprietary approach has the potential to expand the reach of genomic medicines, increasing the scope of addressable diseases including cancer, autoimmune and rare genetic diseases – broadening the patient populations able to benefit from this potentially life-changing class of therapies. For more information, please visit www.avernatx.com.

