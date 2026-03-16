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Press Releases

Avenacy to Attend 2026 DCAT Week

March 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced that it will attend DCAT Week from March 23-26, 2026 in New York City.



During DCAT Week, the Avenacy team will highlight its rapidly expanding differentiated portfolio, now comprised of twenty-six critical acute care medications and shortage products. The Company will also host meetings with potential customers and partners to discuss Avenacy’s strategic plans to continue market expansion through additional product launches. To request a meeting with a member of the Avenacy team, please reach out to info@avenacy.com.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.


Contacts

Media Contact
FTI Consulting
Avenacy@fticonsulting.com

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