Avenacy Provides Update on Business Progress and Announces 2026 Strategic Priorities Ahead of 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Achieved goal of launching 25 products by year-end 2025, with over 3 million units sold since January 2024

On track to achieve 200%+ FY2025 YoY revenue growth and 300%+ FY2025 YoY gross profit expansion

Well-capitalized to continue executing on near-term critical injectable product launches while pursuing strategic portfolio expansion that supports the Company’s long-term growth objectives

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today provided an update on recent business highlights and financial performance for 2025 and strategic priorities for 2026 ahead of the Company’s participation in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.

“2025 marked Avenacy’s second full year of operations, where we once again delivered outstanding progress and reinforced our standing as a leading partner for hospitals and providers in need of essential medications. With 25 products launched in two years, our pace of commercial execution and financial growth is redefining excellence in the specialty pharmaceutical industry,” said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder & CEO of Avenacy. “Looking ahead to 2026, we will continue to leverage our nimble business model, proven commercial capabilities, and depth of expertise to pursue our mission of enhancing patient care by providing critical injectable medicines. Our business is on an exciting trajectory, and we remain well-positioned to capitalize on our momentum and reach our next phase of growth.”

2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Maintained industry-leading speed to market through continued strong commercial momentum. In 2025, the Company launched 11 new products in the U.S. market, including an antibiotic portfolio and products with unique presentations designed to address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers: Zoledronic Acid Injection, USP Ampicillin for Injection, USP Ampicillin and Sulbactam, USP Nafcillin for Injection, USP Penicillin G Potassium for Injection, USP Piperacillin and Tazobactam for Injection, USP Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP Doxycycline for Injection, USP Leuprolide Acetate Injection, USP Dehydrated Alcohol Injection, USP Vials Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP

With its expanded foundational portfolio of 25 critical injectable medicines, the Company is well-positioned to further deepen its commercial presence and drive continued market expansion.

On track for transformative financial growth in FY2025. The Company expects to achieve FY2025 YoY revenue growth of 212% and FY2025 YoY gross profit expansion of 335%, driven by full-year 2025 sales of nearly 2.4 million units and its growing portfolio of critical acute care products.

The Company expects to achieve FY2025 YoY revenue growth of 212% and FY2025 YoY gross profit expansion of 335%, driven by full-year 2025 sales of nearly 2.4 million units and its growing portfolio of critical acute care products. Secured capital to fund portfolio expansion and enable execution of long-term growth strategy. In June 2025, the Company entered into an Asset Based Lending (ABL) agreement with Texas Capital Bank. The capital from this agreement has provided financial flexibility for the Company to continue pursuing near-term product launches, while also supporting strategic investments to enable build-out of the Company’s long-term growth portfolio of high-return and market-formation products.

In June 2025, the Company entered into an Asset Based Lending (ABL) agreement with Texas Capital Bank. The capital from this agreement has provided financial flexibility for the Company to continue pursuing near-term product launches, while also supporting strategic investments to enable build-out of the Company’s long-term growth portfolio of high-return and market-formation products. Strengthened commercial capabilities and infrastructure to support continued growth and scale-up of the business. In 2025, the Company expanded its Northeast sales force to capitalize on and accelerate momentum in key markets. The Company also continued to secure additional state licenses to enable its commercialization activities and is able to sell products in all 50 states.

All of Avenacy’s products feature differentiated packaging and labeling to assist pharmacists and clinicians with accurate medication selection. The Company continues to pursue opportunities to bring products to market that improve safety and convenience, such as ready-to-use dosage forms, formulations that are easier to store, and extended expiration dating. Additionally, Avenacy is monitoring current drug shortages and actively exploring strategic opportunities to fill gaps in the U.S. healthcare system.

2026 Strategic Priorities

Launch 14+ products by year-end 2026. The Company has signed 20 products that are targeted for launch over the next two years, representing a combined market opportunity of ~$2.5 billion. The Company also continues to identify and maintain a robust pipeline of potential products.

The Company has signed 20 products that are targeted for launch over the next two years, representing a combined market opportunity of ~$2.5 billion. The Company also continues to identify and maintain a robust pipeline of potential products. Continue to pursue two-pronged portfolio expansion strategy. With numerous product launches anticipated this year, the Company is well-positioned to significantly grow its foundational portfolio focused on critical acute care medications and shortage products. The Company will continue to drive near-term growth through its foundational portfolio, which prioritizes products with high adoption rates, shorter timelines to market, and minimal upfront launch costs, while remaining capital efficient.



The Company will also continue to evaluate and pursue opportunities to build out its long-term growth portfolio, by targeting products that require higher upfront development costs but are expected to yield substantial return on investment, including market-forming and wholly-owned products. This portfolio is expected to be a key long-term growth driver for the Company as it continues to strengthen its value proposition as a leading provider of generic injectable medications.

“Avenacy’s full-year 2025 financial performance is a testament to the exceptional growth we have achieved, the traction we have gained in the market, and the confidence we have garnered from our partners and customers across the healthcare value chain,” said Joe Mase, Chief Operating Officer at Avenacy. “We are excited to be entering 2026 from a position of strength, with an impressive pipeline of high margin products to support our portfolio expansion plans, and a strong organization in place to drive continued commercial success.”

Participation at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder & CEO, and Joe Mase, Chief Operating Officer, will be meeting with investors and showcasing the Company’s recent accomplishments and plans for 2026. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting to discuss Avenacy’s progress to date and strategic initiatives are encouraged to contact FTI Capital Advisors at FTI.AvenacyTeam@fticonsulting.com.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

