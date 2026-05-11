Avenacy Announces Launch of Ready-to-Use Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 27th product launch since inception in October 2023

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it has launched Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection in the United States. The product contains the same active ingredient as CYKLOKAPRON®, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is indicated for use in patients with hemophilia for short-term use (two to eight days) to reduce or prevent hemorrhage and reduce the need for replacement therapy during and following tooth extraction. Each vial of Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection contains 1,000 mg per 100 mL (10 mg per mL) and is available as a carton of 10 single-dose ready-to-use vials.

“We are proud to continue expanding our portfolio with the addition of Tranexamic Acid in a ready-to-use format,” said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Avenacy. “This presentation enables healthcare providers to deliver safe and efficient care while helping reduce preparation time and potential medication errors, reinforcing our long-standing value proposition as a trusted partner to hospitals and providers.”

In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection will feature the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP standards.

U.S. sales of Tranexamic Acid Injection were approximately $30.2 million for the twelve months ending in March 2026, with ready-to-use presentations accounting for approximately $15 million of total sales.1

Indications

Tranexamic Acid Injection is indicated in patients with hemophilia for short-term use (two to eight days) to reduce or prevent hemorrhage and to reduce the need for replacement therapy during and following tooth extraction.

Contraindications

Tranexamic Acid Injection is contraindicated:

In patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage.

In patients with active intravascular clotting.

In patients with hypersensitivity to tranexamic acid or any of the ingredients.

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

CYKLOKAPRON® is a registered trademark of Pfizer.

1 Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

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