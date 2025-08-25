Avenacy Announces Launch of Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 25th product launch since inception in October 2023

Marks the first Lidocaine product in Avenacy’s expanding portfolio

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced the launch of their first Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP in the United States. The product is a generic equivalent of XYLOCAINE®, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is indicated for the production of local or regional anesthesia or analgesia. Each vial of 1% Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP contains 500 mg per 50 mL (10 mg per mL) and is available as a carton of 25 multi-dose vials.

“In just under two years, we’ve built a broad portfolio of critical injectable medications, and the launch of our first Lidocaine product represents an important step toward establishing Avenacy as a long-term supplier in this essential category,” said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Avenacy. “Given the need for this product across a variety of procedures, we plan to continue expanding our Lidocaine offerings over the next year to support provider needs across multiple clinical settings.”

In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP will feature the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Lidocaine HCl, USP Injection to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP standards.

U.S. sales of 1% Lidocaine HCl Injection, USP 500 mg per 50 mL were approximately $6.9 million for the twelve months ending in June 2025.1

Indications:

Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP is indicated in adult and pediatric patients for the production of local or regional anesthesia or analgesia for surgery, dental and oral surgery procedures, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and for obstetrical procedures. Specific concentrations and presentations are recommended depending on the type of block administered.

Contraindications:

Lidocaine hydrochloride injection is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to lidocaine or to any local anesthetics of the amide type or to other components of lidocaine hydrochloride injection.

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

XYLOCAINE® is a registered trademark of Fresenius Kabi.

1 Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.avenacy.com.

