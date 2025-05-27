Avenacy Announces Launch of Doxycycline for Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 22nd product introduction since inception in October 2023 and 8th launch in 2025

Avenacy’s foundational portfolio of widely-used, critical injectable medications now includes six antibiotics

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it has launched Doxycycline for Injection, USP in the United States as a therapeutic generic equivalent for DOXY 100®, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Doxycycline for Injection, USP is a broad-spectrum antibiotic indicated for the treatment of infections caused by susceptible bacteria, including certain strains of gram-negative and gram-positive organisms, rickettsiae, spirochetes, and others. It is also used as an alternative treatment for patients with penicillin allergies.

Avenacy’s Doxycycline for Injection, USP is available in 100 mg single-dose vials, sold as a 10-pack. In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, the product features the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Doxycycline for Injection, USP to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP standards.

Doxycycline for Injection, USP had U.S. sales of approximately $47 million for the twelve months ending in March 2025.1

Indications:

Doxycycline for Injection, USP is indicated for the treatment of infections proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible microorganisms. These include, but are not limited to:

Rickettsial infections (e.g., Rocky Mountain spotted fever, typhus)

Respiratory tract infections due to Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae

and Anthrax (including inhalational exposure)

Infections caused by susceptible gram-negative bacteria (E. coli, H. ducreyi, Bacteroides spp.), gram-positive bacteria (Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus), and other pathogens (Treponema pallidum, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Listeria monocytogenes, among others)

Doxycycline may also be used as adjunctive therapy for acute intestinal amebiasis and for the treatment of trachoma, although complete eradication may not always be achieved.

Contraindications:

Doxycycline is contraindicated in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any of the tetracyclines.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information for additional safety and usage details.

DOXY 100® is a registered trademark of Fresenius Kabi.

1 Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building a pipeline of high-quality FDA-approved injectable products to ensure a resilient portfolio that meets the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, a commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings designed to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

